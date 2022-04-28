ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Even if Chris Flexen’s competitive instincts, mistaken as they were in the moment, hadn’t taken over and he had let his teammates field a potential inning-ending ground ball up the middle instead of trying to stop it with the back of his leg, the Mariners weren’t guaranteed victory.

They would’ve still needed to score another run at some point Thursday, and there was little evidence to think that was going to happen.

Having to make a bullpen start Thursday, the Rays used six pitchers, none throwing three complete innings, to pull out a 2-1 victory and take the three-game series.

It was Tampa Bay’s first series win over Seattle since August 2019.

The frustrating moment for Flexen came in the bottom of the seventh with the score tied at 1.

After giving up back-to-back singles to start the inning, Flexen coaxed Taylor Walls into hitting a ground ball to second base that Adam Frazier turned into a double play.

With two outs and the go-ahead run at third base in Harold Ramirez, Brett Phillips, who had already driven in the Rays’ only run in the game, came to the plate. Flexen got ahead quickly, firing a pair of fastballs for called strikes. But his 0-2 changeup stayed up above the strike zone, allowing Phillips to hit a comebacker to the mound.

Flexen threw his back leg up to stop the ball, which was unfortunate for Seattle, because the infielders were playing a shift with third baseman Abraham Toro at shortstop and shortstop J.P. Crawford playing near the second-base bag on the right-field side. Either could have made a play. Instead, the ball hit off Flexen’s thigh and bounced toward third base, allowing Ramirez to race home.

When Flexen saw what had happened, he dropped his head in frustration before screaming into his glove in rage at his mistake. It ended what had been his outing of the season.

Diego Castillo entered the game and kept the lead to one run.

Similar to the previous six innings, Seattle couldn’t answer in the eighth or ninth.

