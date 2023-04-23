The thing about starting pitching depth, it’s only beneficial if it’s providing commensurate levels of performance.

Before a meaningful pitch was thrown in the 2023 season, the Mariners’ starting pitching depth — on the 40-man roster and in the minor league system — was viewed as a strength. Much of it centered around having Chris Flexen, who had proven to be an above average starter during his time with the Mariners, starting the season in the bullpen.

When left-hander Robbie Ray went down with a flexor tendon strain following his first start of the season, Flexen immediately slid into the open rotation spot.

There was no panic.

While he doesn’t possess the shut-down or strikeout potential of Ray, Flexen’s past success as a starter would give the Mariners something more than most teams would have in a similar situation.

But after a strong spring training and solid relief appearance in the outing where Ray was injured, Flexen has struggled as a starter since being reinserted into the rotation.

On Sunday with the Mariners vying for a series sweep over the Cardinals, he delivered a third straight subpar outing, giving up six runs in only four innings of work.

And after rallying for wins in the previous two games, Seattle couldn’t recover from his shaky start, losing 7-3 to the Cardinals. It was a disappointing way to close out the nine-game homestand, posting a 5-4 record that featured a three-game sweep of the Rockies and getting swept in a three-game series by the Brewers.

“Crazy, wasn’t it?” manager Scott Servais said of the homestand. “That was the ultimate roller coaster ride. We came out great and played really good against Colorado. The Brewers series I didn’t think we played particularly bad, but we didn’t get any big hits. Where we’re at right now, we see some positive signs. I think we have pitched, our bullpen, outside of Flex’s struggles, we have pitched very well.”

Flexen’s struggles are an issue with a growing concern to the point where change may be necessary if not inevitable. In four starts this season, he’s 0-4 with a 10.38 ERA having allowed 20 earned runs on 27 hits in 17 1/3 innings pitched. He’s pitched six complete innings just once.

The Mariners’ mantra for starters is simple — give the team a chance to win. Flexen hasn’t been able to do that much to his frustration.

“Hopefully this is rock bottom,” he said quietly. “I’m just going to continue to work hard, putting in the work every day. It just hasn’t quite kicked in yet, but I’m going to continue to compete. I competed the last couple of years here pretty well, hopefully I can turn things around here shortly.”

Seattle headed out on an 11-day, nine-game road trip after Sunday’s loss. It starts with a three-game series in Philadelphia on Tuesday. Flexen’s next scheduled start would be Saturday in Toronto.

The decreased velocity and spin rates on his pitches over the past few outings are a concern. Servais admitted that Flexen’s pitches didn’t have much life on them. It’s the same thing he noticed in Chicago when Flexen gave up eight runs in less than three innings.

Would Seattle move him back to the bullpen and turn to some of the overall organizational pitching depth in the minor league system, perhaps bring up top prospect Bryce Miller or former first-round pick Emerson Hancock. Ray has yet to be cleared to start a throwing program. That doesn’t portend to a return before the end of May.

“It’s not been his ‘A’ game,” Servais said. “With all the guys, we want to get him back going in the right direction. When you take the ball, once every fifth day, the expectation is you want to get deeper in the ball game. It was a struggle for him. He needs to be a little bit sharper, crisper, but he’s had track record. He’s pitched very good for us in the past, and we need him to get going again.”

From his first pitch of the game, which was turned into a solo homer into the right field seats, Flexen couldn’t avoid hard contact from Cardinals hitters.

His fourth pitch of the game, an elevated 90 mph fastball with minimal life on it, was clubbed off the wall in left field by Paul Goldschmidt. The 105-mph rocket off the bat hit so hard off the wall that left fielder Jarred Kelenic played the carom perfectly and held Goldschmidt to a single. But Flexen’s next pitch, his fifth of the game, was turned into a crisp single to right by Nolan Gorman.

Seattle would limit the damage to only two runs in the inning, aided greatly by a swinging strikeout of Nolan Arenado with a caught stealing of Gorman on a perfect throw from Cal Raleigh. While Goldschmidt did score on the double play, the two outs were critical to avoiding a bigger inning.

Flexen worked a scoreless second inning, despite allowing back-to-=back singles to start the inning, aided greatly by a baserunning blunder by rookie Jordan Walker, who was double off at second base on Nootbaar’s lineout to Julio Rodriguez.

It loomed very large when Seattle scored three runs off Cardinals starter Jack Flaherty in the bottom of the second.

Jarred Kelenic hit an opposite field solo homer for the second straight game to lead off the inning. With the same inside-out swing used to hit Saturday’s opposite field homer and putting it in almost the same spot, Kelenic’s blast was team-high sixth homer of the season.

Seattle continued to add, loading the bases with one out for Ty France. He ripped a single through the left side to score a pair of runs for a 3-2.

But the lead was short-lived.

Flexen issued a leadoff walk to Goldschmidt to start the third inning. With his struggles to miss bats, it seemed like a given the runner would score even after he retired the next two batters.

A two-out walk to Contreras and a single from O’Neill tied the game at 3-3.

Flexen’s outing blew up in a fourth inning that should’ve been scoreless. The Mariners had a chance to double off Andrew Knizner at second base after J.P. Crawford snagged Goldschmidt’s one-out line drive. But Kolten Wong dropped the short throw from Crawford as Knizner slid into him. It would’ve ended the inning without a run being scored.

Instead, the next batter, Gorman, smashed a three-run homer to right-center, making it 6-3.

“When your starting pitcher is out there and he is scuffling, you need to make plays,” Servais said mentioning the earlier double plays. “You need every out you can get and we didn’t make that play today. And then the next guy whacks a three-run homer, critical. You can’t give a team like that an extra out. And that’s what we did. We gave him an extra out and they took advantage of it.”

The Mariners offense was limited to the three-run second inning where they had Flaherty on the ropes. Instead, he worked six innings. He stymied hitters with heavy slider usage later in the game.