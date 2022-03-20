Angels 7, Mariners 3 at Peoria Stadium

Notable

Making his first start of the spring, right-hander Chris Flexen pitched three innings, allowing one run on two hits with no walks and four strikeouts. His only run allowed came on a two-out bloop single to left in the second inning.

“Three innings was the goal today, and I just tried to mix in all my pitches and command the baseball,” Flexen said.

The Mariners bullpen struggled after Flexen left the game. Anthony Misiewicz gave up a pair of runs, including a two-run homer to Matt Thaiss.

Asher Wojciechowski allowed a pair of runs in the seventh inning, and Wyatt Mills also gave up two runs in the ninth.

Ty France drove in the Mariners’ other run with a solo homer in the sixth inning.

Player of the game

Jesse Winker notched his first spring-training hit, lacing a two-run double off the wall in center field in the third inning, giving Seattle a brief 2-1 lead.

Quotable

“Offensively today, we probably had a few too many strikeouts. (Reid) Detmers was really good the first couple innings. We’re early in camp. Seeing the breaking balls and the velocity that what we saw today, we didn’t do a whole lot offensively. We probably gave up a few too many free bases as well. So we’ve got things to work on. That’s what spring training is about, for sure.” — manager Scott Servais

On tap

On Monday, the Mariners travel to Salt River Fields to face the Arizona Diamondbacks. Top pitching prospects George Kirby and Matt Brash are scheduled to pitch multiple innings for Seattle along with right-handers Paul Sewald, Travis Kuhn, Matt Festa and Devin Sweet. Arizona will start right-hander Humberto Castellanos. First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m. The game will not be televised but will have a live radio broadcast on Seattle Sports 710-AM and mariners.com.

Video highlights