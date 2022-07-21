So how do you win 14 games in a row?

For the Mariners, it was quality starting pitching from the rotation, fantastic relief pitching from the bullpen, timely hitting, superstar output from a 21-year-old kid and a little bit of luck.

“We are riding some kind of momentum high right now,” manager Scott Servais said after the 14th straight win on Sunday in Texas. “This is what baseball is supposed to be. The stretch we’re in, I don’t think anyone will ever forget it. What a way to end the first half. Unbelievable job by our pitching staff, the bullpen, the starters, everybody has chipped in along the way. This has been some kind of ride.”

Here’s how the Mariners put together 14 wins in a row:

No. 1: Mariners 2, A’s 1 — July 2 at T-Mobile Park (38-42)

In a testament to the concept that winning streaks rely on contributions from every player on the roster, the streak started with two unlikely players providing all of the offense. Seattle was held scoreless for seven innings. Down 1-0 in the bottom of the eighth and with hard-thrown lefty reliever A.J. Puk on the mound, Servais turned to Justin Upton to pinch hit for Sam Haggerty with one out. An everyday player for much of his career, Upton had 31 pinch-hit appearances before this season. He ambushed the first pitch, sending a deep fly ball into Edgar’s Cantina — his first career pinch-hit homer.

Tied at 1 going into the bottom of the ninth, Eugenio Suarez worked a leadoff walk against Lou Trivino and was replaced pinch runner Marcus Wilson. Carlos Santana followed with a single to right, and the A’s misplayed Cal Raleigh’s slow grounder that loaded the bases and brought Abraham Toro to the plate.

With A’s positioning five players on the infield and two in the outfield in hopes of a play at the plate, Toro ripped a line drive into the right-center gap for a walk-off win.

No. 2: Mariners 2, A’s 1 — July 3 at T-Mobile Park (39-42)

Julio Rodriguez hammered Frankie Montas’ first pitch of the game, sending it off the hand-operated scoreboard in Edgar’s Cantina. Montas would leave the game after first inning with shoulder fatigue. Rodriguez drove in the other run in the sixth inning. With Dylan Moore stealing on the pitch, Rodriguez roped a line drive into the left-center gap that rolled to the wall.

Robbie Ray delivered a brilliant performance, pitching 6 2/3 innings, allowing one run on four hits with two walks and 12 strikeouts. The one run came on Elvis Andrus’ solo homer with two outs in the seventh, ending Ray’s outing.

Andres Munoz finished the seventh and pitched the eighth, striking out three of the four batters he faced, and Paul Sewald worked a 1-2-3 ninth for his ninth save.

No. 3: Mariners 8, Padres 2 — July 4 at Petco Park (40-42)

Seattle provided early fireworks on the Fourth of July afternoon game in San Diego. Rodriguez hit a missile of a solo homer off the third deck of the Western Metal Supply Co., which is part of the left-field stands, and Raleigh broke the game open in the sixth inning. With the bases loaded, he hit a blast into deep right-center that cleared the bases. Raleigh drove in four runs in the game, and Santana reached base five times on two hits and three walks. Chris Flexen pitched 6 2/3 shutout innings for the win.

No. 4: Mariners 6, Padres 2 — July 5 at Petco Park (41-42)

Facing tough Padres right-hander Mike Clevinger, Haggerty smashed a solo homer that had a 109-mph exit velocity. In the fourth inning, Dylan Moore, playing in place of a suspended Jesse Winker, smoked a two-run double, and Haggerty added an RBI single off Clevinger.

Munoz scuttled a possible Padres rally in the sixth inning. With two outs and runners on first and second, Munoz blew a 102.5 mph fastball past Manny Machado to end the inning. J.P. Crawford added a two-run triple in the ninth.

“I told y’all back in May when we still had over 100 games left that we are fine,” Crawford said. “I knew we were gonna get in a groove like we are right now. I knew it was going to come. It was just a matter of when, and it’s here and it’s been fun.”

No. 5: Mariners 8, Blue Jays 3 — July 7 at T-Mobile Park (42-42)

With a stadium filled with mostly Toronto fans, the Mariners gave them little to cheer about as they finally got back to .500. In one of the more memorable plays of the streak, Moore hit a fly ball to deep left field where Lourdes Gurriel Jr. attempted to make a leaping grab. But concerned with hitting the wall, Gurriel took his eye off the ball, and it bounced off his glove and over the wall for a solo homer.

“What a homer,” said Marco Gonzales, who pitched 6 1/3 innings to get the win. “It was pretty cool, and our entire dugout was stoked because we got a break.”

No. 6: Mariners 5, Blue Jays 2 (11 innings) — July 8 at T-Mobile Park (43-42)

Facing former teammate Sergio Romo, whom the Mariners designated for assignment a month before, Suarez hit his first career walk-off homer — a towering three-run blast in the 11th inning. With starter George Kirby pitching only 4 1/3 innings and Ken Giles leaving after facing one batter in the eighth, the Mariners bullpen didn’t allow a run, using five different pitchers. Ryan Borucki, who was designated for assignment by Toronto in May, pitched scoreless 10th and 11th innings despite having automatic runners on second to start each frame.

No. 7: Mariners 2, Blue Jays 1 — July 9 at T-Mobile Park (44-42)

Pitching in his third game in three days, Diego Castillo found himself with the bases loaded and two outs in the ninth. He got Matt Chapman to ground out to end the game.

The expected pitchers’ duel between Ray and Alek Manoah was as advertised. Ray allowed one run in six innings. Manoah pitched into eighth inning, walking four and striking out seven. Manoah allowed three base runners in the first six innings. After Crawford led off the seventh with a single, Santana ripped a fastball from Manoah off the scoreboard of the Hit It Here Café for a two-run homer. Matt Brash got the win in his first relief appearance.

No. 8: Mariners 6, Blue Jays 5 — July 10 at T-Mobile Park (45-42)

With Kevin Gausman unable to pitch, the Blue Jays made their second bullpen start of the series. The Mariners found themselves trailing 4-1 in the fifth inning and looked to have squandered a bases-loaded opportunity when Haggerty hit a comebacker to pitcher David Phelps, who threw home to catcher Gabriel Moreno for the second out. Moreno quickly fired to first base for what appeared to be the inning-ending double play. Instead, the ball broke through the webbing of Vlad Guerrero Jr.’s glove. Seattle scored a run on the play, and Rodriguez followed with an RBI single to make it 4-3 and keep the Mariners in it. Santana provided the go-ahead run with a solo homer in the eighth inning.

“Chaos ball is back,” Servais said. “We saw it today. We got a few breaks. Anytime you sweep a team, certainly a quality team like the Blue Jays have, you’re gonna need to get a few breaks and we got a few today.”

No. 9: Mariners 6, Nationals 4 — July 13 at Nationals Park (46-42)

After their game was postponed by biblical rain and lightning, the Mariners had to play a split doubleheader the following day, which was not ideal considering they had to fly to Texas afterward. They took the opening game, which Rodriguez sat out due to suspension, on the strength of homers from Suarez, Winker — in his first game back from a six-game suspension — Adam Frazier and Raleigh.

Seattle went 10-1 in games while Crawford, Winker and Rodriguez were suspended for their roles in the brawl with the Angels.

No. 10: Mariners 2, Nationals 1 — July 13 at Nationals Park (47-42)

Using Erik Swanson as an opener for a bullpen start for Kirby’s turn in the rotation, the Mariners held the Nats scoreless for eight innings. Winker hit a solo homer and Frazier drove in a run with a sac fly. The Nats’ only run came in the ninth when Sewald, who got the save in the first game, allowed a homer to Juan Soto. Sewald closed out the win to become the first M’s pitcher with two saves in one day since Mike Schooler in 1989.

No. 11: Mariners 6, Rangers 5 — July 14 at Globe Life Field (48-42)

Sleep deprived and without shortstop Crawford due to injury, the Mariners were down 4-0 after two innings. But Haggerty energized the team with an inside the park home run in the fourth.

Down 5-1 in the seventh, Suarez ripped a two-run single off Matt Moore. Seattle loaded the bases in the eighth. Rodriguez was hit by a pitch to force in a run. Ty France put Seattle ahead with a two-run single to left.

No. 12: Mariners 8, Rangers 3 — July 15 at Globe Life Field (49-42)

Rodriguez provided one of the most memorable moments in a rookie season already full of them, hitting his first career grand slam on a 96-mph elevated fastball from Jose LeClerc in the eighth.

“What’s really impressive is that he doesn’t let the moment be bigger than it is,” said Ray, who struck out 12 to get the win. “In that situation, bases loaded and we’re only up by one and a 3-2 count, he gets a good fastball on the top rail, a competitive pitch. To do what he did, it’s just really special to watch him play day in and day out.”

No. 13: Mariners 3, Rangers 2 (10 innings) — July 16 at Globe Life Field (50-42)

Going into the top of the 10th, the Mariners were 1 for 12 with runners in scoring position, stranding 11. Haggerty, who was serving as the automatic runner, stole third, forcing Texas to position its infield in for a play at the plate. Crawford, who had been out with a sore index finger the previous two games, ripped a single past Nathaniel Lowe for the game-winning hit.

“Everyone is doing their job,” Crawford said. “There’s nothing else that matters to us, nothing else. It’s just winning. That’s everyone’s mindset right now. No one cares if they go 0 for 4 or 0 for 5; if we win, everyone’s happy.”

No. 14: Mariners 6, Rangers 3 — July 17 at Globe Life Field (51-42)

With Flexen working on short rest, Seattle got homers from Raleigh and France, who also added an RBI single, and a two-run double from Rodriguez for substantial run support.

Flexen worked 3 2/3 innings, while Borucki, Penn Murfee, Brash, Festa and Sewald closed out the win.