Catcher David Freitas had four RBI, highlighted by a two-run homer in the seventh inning, and Ben Gamel had a bases-clearing double in the second inning as the Tacoma Rainiers won easily, 10-6, over Fresno in front of 6,895 at Cheney Stadium in a Pacific Coast League game Thursday night.

Lefty Roenis Elias, on a rehab assignment, pitched one inning to start the game, striking out one and allowing no base runners.

Tacoma (60-62) had 14 hits in the victory.

Gamel is hitting .348 with the Rainiers this season.

At Spokane 3, Everett 2

On a 94-degree night in front of 4,711 at Avista Stadium in Spokane, the Everett AquaSox managed 11 hits, all singles, but fell short against the Indians in a Northwest League game.

Second baseman Ryne Ogren was 2 for 3 with a run scored for Everett (30-29).

The AquaSox start a three-game series at Tri-City on Friday night.