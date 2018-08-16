Lefty Roenis Elias, on a rehab assignment, pitched one inning to start the game.
Catcher David Freitas had four RBI, highlighted by a two-run homer in the seventh inning, and Ben Gamel had a bases-clearing double in the second inning as the Tacoma Rainiers won easily, 10-6, over Fresno in front of 6,895 at Cheney Stadium in a Pacific Coast League game Thursday night.
Lefty Roenis Elias, on a rehab assignment, pitched one inning to start the game, striking out one and allowing no base runners.
Tacoma (60-62) had 14 hits in the victory.
Gamel is hitting .348 with the Rainiers this season.
At Spokane 3, Everett 2
Most Read Sports Stories
- Seahawks Mailbag: Could Seattle trade Thomas for Mack? Could Shaquem Griffin earn a larger role?
- Impressions from Day 14 of Seahawks camp: Seattle appears set to add veteran pass rusher, a new safety emerges
- Introducing the Seattle Times' 2018 preseason state high school football rankings
- Seahawks' top pick Rashaad Penny has broken finger surgically repaired, may only be out two weeks
- Analysis: Earl Thomas almost an afterthought as Seahawks end training camp
On a 94-degree night in front of 4,711 at Avista Stadium in Spokane, the Everett AquaSox managed 11 hits, all singles, but fell short against the Indians in a Northwest League game.
Second baseman Ryne Ogren was 2 for 3 with a run scored for Everett (30-29).
The AquaSox start a three-game series at Tri-City on Friday night.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.