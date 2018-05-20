Just call him Jean, Jean the walkoff machine. After Mitch Haniger's two-run bomb tied the game in the ninth, the top of the M's order came through again to rally and win it in the 11th.

First, Mitch Haniger helped the Mariners avoid dubious history Sunday.

Just as everyone began looking up how many times the Mariners had been no-hit in their history (the answer is three) Haniger laced a single to left-center with one out in the seventh inning to end the no-hit bid of Detroit starter Francisco Liriano.

Then, Haniger helped lift the Mariners to one of their more improbable victories of the season with a ninth-inning home run that forced extra innings, where Seattle prevailed in the 11th on a Jean Segura single that drove home Dee Gordon from second.

Haniger blasted an 0-2 pitch, an 81-mile-an-hour slider from closer Shane Greene, 415 feet over the wall in left field to tie the game at 2 with one out in the bottom of the ninth.

The homer also scored Segura, who reached with one out on an infield single that shortstop Jose Iglesias threw into the seats behind first.

Until the ninth, the 34,252 at Safeco mostly sat on their hands as the 34-year-old Liriano used an assortment of off-speed pitches — his fastball topped out at 92 — to keep the Mariners off balance the first eight innings.

Seattle’s third straight win meant the Mariners finished the homestand 4-2 and are now 27-19 and a season-high eight games over .500.

It was the second time in three games the Mariners rallied late to beat the Tigers — they scored five times in the seventh on Friday to beat Detroit 5-4.

And it was the 12th time this season Seattle has come from behind to win, the third-most comebacks in the American League behind Boston (15) and Toronto (13).

But it was the first time this season the Mariners won a game in which they were trailing entering the ninth, having been 0-17 prior to Sunday.

Dee Gordon led off the bottom of the 11th with a single on the first pitch from Buck Farmer and then stole second on a play when Farmer’s pitch eluded catcher James McCann and careened off the backstop.

Segura then lined a shot just over the bag at first and that was that.

The 34-year-old Liriano was hardly sharp early, walking two of the first three batters he faced. But a caught stealing helped him get out of that jam and then he settled down, retiring the next 17 batters he faced until Haniger drove a 1-1 pitch for a no-doubt hit with one out in the seventh.

But Liriano quickly got the next two outs, throwing just 80 pitches through seven innings.

He had to work harder to get through the eighth, walking Gordon Beckham with one out and then going to a full count on Zunino, pinch-hitting for David Freitas. Zunino then fouled off a pitch to stay alive and on the next pitch thought he’d drawn a walk.

But umpire Mike Muchlinski called Liriano’s 84-mile an hour curveball on the corner a strike, much to the disagreement of Zunino and the Seattle dugout and Liriano then struck out Andrew Romine to end the eighth.

But then Greene came on and the Mariners’ bats came alive.