Robinson Cano played first base and batted 3 for 4 as the host Everett AquaSox lost 10-6 to the Eugene Emeralds on Thursday night in a Northwest League game.

Robinson Cano played first base and batted 3 for 4 as the host Everett AquaSox lost 10-6 to the Eugene Emeralds on Thursday night in a Northwest League game.

Cano, who is getting into game condition for his return to the Mariners next week, hit a homer, a double and drove in two runs.

At Salt Lake 8, Tacoma 7

Gordon Beckham had three hits and two RBI for the Rainiers (56-59), Ben Gamel had two hits and two runs scored, and Daniel Vogelbach drove in two runs.