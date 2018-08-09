Robinson Cano played first base and batted 3 for 4 as the host Everett AquaSox lost 10-6 to the Eugene Emeralds on Thursday night in a Northwest League game.
Cano, who is getting into game condition for his return to the Mariners next week, hit a homer, a double and drove in two runs.
At Salt Lake 8, Tacoma 7
Gordon Beckham had three hits and two RBI for the Rainiers (56-59), Ben Gamel had two hits and two runs scored, and Daniel Vogelbach drove in two runs.
