Tacoma’s Cameron Rupp had four hits and was a double away from the cycle, but it was not enough to save the Rainiers from an 8-6 loss to the host Las Vegas 51s on Thursday night.

Former Rainier Patrick Kivelan homered for the second straight night for Las Vegas.

It was a rough night for Tacoma starter Bryan Evans (6-3), who allowed 11 hits and seven runs in five innings.

Las Vegas took a 7-2 lead after four innings, but the Rainers fought back.

The Rainiers scored once in the top of the ninth inning and had the bases loaded with two outs, but Zach Vincej grounded out to end the game.

Cameron Perkins had three hits for the Rainiers.

Everett wins

The AquasSox scored five runs in the fifth inning and went on to beat host Vancouver 8-1 in a Northwest League game.