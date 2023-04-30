TORONTO — In the aftermath of Friday’s loss, where the offense was largely absent other than his two-run homer, a beaten up Cal Raleigh admitted things needed to change for the slumping Mariners.

“We need to get better, myself included, especially with runners on,” he said. “Things aren’t going our way now. But it’s our job to turn the tide and make our own luck. You can’t wait around for it just to happen. We have to do something about it.”

Raleigh and his teammates did something about it on Sunday afternoon, less than 24 hours after being held scoreless in a 10-inning loss and having a postgame meeting where manager Scott Servais “discussed” the priorities of the team.

Down four runs after a barrage of runs were scored off Marco Gonzales early in the game, the Mariners’ pulled off a ridiculous comeback reminiscent of the American League Wild Card clinching win the Rogers Centre.

Raleigh smashed a two-run homer — his second in the game — to give the Mariners the lead and Matt Brash notched his first save of the season with a scoreless bottom of the inning to secure the 10-8 win.

Similar to that crazy wild-card win, J.P. Crawford tied the game in the bottom of the ninth with a crisp two-out single to right field.

Down 8-4, Teoscar Hernandez notched his first hit of the series against his former team, sending a line drive into the bullpens in right field for a solo homer in the sixth inning.

Raleigh launched a two-run homer in the seventh inning off Anthony Bass to cut the lead to one run.

The Mariners got a huge lift from Taylor Trammell.

In his first big league at-bat of the 2023 season, Trammell, who was added from the injured list just before game, sent a towering blast into the right field club area for his first career grand slam.

He also made a brilliant catch to end the ninth inning and send it to the 10th, leaping into the fans in foul territory to grab Danny Jansen’s deep fly ball.

Given a 4-0 lead before he fired a pitch, Gonzales couldn’t contain a Blue Jays lineup filled with talented right-handed hitters. After scoring just one run in 10 innings on Saturday, Toronto wasn’t going to be held down.

The Blue Jays cut the lead in half immediately in the bottom of the first. Matt Chapman, who came into today with batting a league-best .372, ripped a double into the left field corner to score a pair of runs.

Toronto erased Seattle’s lead in the second inning. It started with a throwing error from fill-in first baseman Sam Haggerty to Gonzales as he was covering first. The free out loomed even larger when Seattle couldn’t turn a double play on Santiago Espinal’s one-out chopper to J.P. Crawford. A hustling Espinal beat out a relatively passive throw from second baseman Kolten Wong.

Two free outs in the inning didn’t bode well for Gonzales. He gave up a single to George Springer and then let a 1-0 changeup leak over the middle to Bo Bichette. The mistake pitch was sent off the facing of the upper deck in center field in an instant for a three-run homer and a 5-4 lead. The mammoth blast measured 460 feet and had 113-mph exit velocity. It was the longest homer hit by the Blue Jays this season.

Gonzales’ outing ended after he allowed three more runs in the third inning. Danny Jansen pulled a double into the left field corner to score two runs and Espinal scored Jansen with a single to left-center that made it 8-4.

