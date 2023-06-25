BALTIMORE — As a kid growing up in Swanton, Vermont, Todd Raleigh was a Red Sox fan by birth, not by choice. His mother was a die-hard Red Sox fan. And with the Red Sox teams of Todd’s youth having magical figures such as Carlton Fisk, Carl Yastrzemski and Fred Lynn, it was easy to remain a Boston fan.

But years later, Todd and his wife, Stephanie, named their son after a Hall of Fame player for one of the Red Sox’s American League East rivals: the Baltimore Orioles.

His birth certificate says Caleb John Raleigh, but in the days after he was born in late November of 1996, Todd called his firstborn son Cal in honor Cal Ripken Jr.

On Sunday, Cal Raleigh, with his entire family in the stands and playing in the field that Ripken helped make iconic, provided the Mariners’ only runs in a frustrating 3-2 loss, smashing a two-run homer off Orioles starter Kyle Bradish.

With two outs and Eugenio Suarez having just missed a homer in the plate appearance before, settling for a double, Raleigh took advantage of one the few misplaced sliders from Bradish.

Batting left-handed, Raleigh sent a missile down the right-field line. The only question was whether it would stay fair. But Raleigh hit the ball so hard — 113.7-mph exit velocity — that it stayed true and inside the foul pole. The ball carried all the way out of the stadium and landed on the famed Eutaw Street.

Eutaw Street, meet Cal Raleigh 🤝 pic.twitter.com/zkLEUCj2rz — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) June 25, 2023

Raleigh’s first homer at Camden Yards was another impressive display of power. But he had no idea that he’d hit it out of the stadium.

“I didn’t know it,” Raleigh said. “I got some texts on my phone, saying they marked it and everything. So that was cool.”

Indeed, the Orioles and the folks that run the stadium keep track of every home run that has left the stadium on the fly and landed on Eutaw Street. They commemorate the event with a plaque where the ball landed.

The Mariners have three players to accomplish the feat. Raleigh joins Ken Griffey Jr. (1993 Home Run Derby and April 24, 1994) and Sam Haggerty (April 23, 2022).

“Somebody told me Sam was the other one,” Raleigh said.

Raleigh is the 121st player to hit a homer on Eutaw Street and the 64th opposing player to do it. The only other visiting player to do it this season is Rafael Devers of the Red Sox.

The game was still going and there was already a handwritten circle in marker with Raleigh’s initials on it for where the plaque will be placed.

Cal has earned himself a permanent spot on Eutaw St. 📍 pic.twitter.com/6uGGyObbkF — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) June 25, 2023

“Any time you can do something like that, you want the people here who you really care about,” Raleigh said.

Todd Raleigh took his son to Camden Yards to watch Ripken play on multiple occasions.

“I actually got sick here one time,” Cal Raleigh said. “I had to go to the little doctor’s room. I ate something bad or something. It was a long time ago.”

Julio robbed of homer

After robbing Ryan O’Hearn of a homer in Saturday’s extra-inning loss, Julio Rodriguez had the tables turned on him in his first plate appearance of the game.

Rodriguez sent a fly ball to right field that seemed destined to be a homer. Instead, Anthony Santander made a leaping grab to rob Rodriguez of a solo blast.

Knowing he’d done the same thing the day before, Rodriguez could only laugh at the misfortune and even gestured to Santander from the dugout.

Struggling Nats hit T-Mobile

The Mariners will open a three-game series with the Washington Nationals on Monday at T-Mobile Park. The Nats (30-47) have the third-worst record in the majors. They offer a reprieve for the Mariners, who will face the Rays (54-27), who have the best record in baseball, on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

With the Twins back over .500, the Nationals will be the only team with a losing record the Mariners will face before the All-Star break. Of the Mariners’ 86 games remaining, only 27 will come against teams that currently have a losing record.