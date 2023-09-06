CINCINNATI — It would be difficult to overstate Julio Rodriguez’s on-field value to the Mariners.

And even with what Rodriguez has done over the last six weeks, there’s still a case to be made that J.P. Crawford should be the Mariners’ MVP at the end of the season.

But the most irreplaceable player on the Mariners’ roster right now?

It just might be Cal Raleigh.

“Every team has guys where you go, ‘Oh my god, if we ever lost that guy,’” Mariners manager Scott Servais said. “Every team’s in that spot this time of year. Cal’s really valuable, really important to us with what he does with our pitchers, and obviously what he brings offensively.

“But there’s also a certain toughness he brings to that we need. That every team needs.”

The switch-hitting Raleigh was batting third in the lineup for Wednesday’s series finale against the Reds, the second game in a row he’s been up in that spot.

A year ago, Raleigh played through a painful thumb injury, which required offseason surgery to repair torn ligaments. Even with the injury, he closed out the 2022 with a flourish, hitting 13 homers over the final two months of the season — including the iconic walkoff at home to clinch a postseason berth — and posted a .823 OPS and a 133 wRC+ after Aug. 1.

He’s rising to occasion again … right when the Mariners need him most … and again playing in some discomfort.

Since July 22, only Rodriguez (with 14) has more homers than Raleigh (13) among all American League players.

Raleigh’s production is more notable — and more necessary — now because of the Mariners’ uncertain situation at catcher.

Veteran Tom Murphy has been out with a thumb injury since Aug. 13, and it’s unclear when he might return — if at all this season.

Brian O’Keefe has served as the backup since Murphy went down, but Servais has leaned heavily on Raleigh — and he’ll continue to do so with the Mariners in the thick of the pennant race.

True, just about every big-leaguer is playing through some ailment by the time September rolls around. It’s a long, long season.

Catchers are abused more than anyone. It’s just part of the job description.

Case in point: Raleigh took a foul ball directly in the crotch late in Tuesday’s game, the second time that’s happened in the past week or so. He bowed down in pain for several moments, and understandably so.

He stayed in the game. Because of course he did.

A former major league catcher himself, Servais said he checks in every day with Raleigh to see how he’s feeling physically.

“Knowing that he’s never going to tell you the truth,” Servais said.

That’s just the mindset of most catchers, and certainly at this time of year.

Only two catchers, Texas’ Jonah Heim and Milwaukee’s William Contreras, have been more valuable on defense than Raleigh, according to FanGraphs. Raleigh has a FanGraphs defensive value of 15.7, almost double that of the No. 4 catcher on the list, Baltimore’s Adley Rutschman (8.1).

For the second year in a row, Raleigh also leads all MLB catchers in home runs, with 25.

“I don’t think he gets quite enough credit yet,” Servais said. “It’s starting to come, but you’ll see even more of it because he’s pretty unique at what he does. Not many catchers in the league catch as much as he does and have the big slugging percentage. He can really hit the long ball.”

Jarred Kelenic getting closer to return

Jarred Kelenic played nine innings, in right field, on Tuesday night for the first time since starting his rehab with Class Tacoma.

He went 1-for-4 with a double and a walk in the Rainiers’ victory at Salt Lake.

In five games with the Rainiers over the past week, Kelenic is 6-for-16 (.375) with the one extra-base hit, four walks and seven strikeouts. He’s 1-for-1 in stolen bases.

Kelenic has been out since breaking his foot kicking a Gatorade cooler in the dugout on July 19.

Official word from the Mariners is there is no set timetable for Kelenic’s return to the big-league club, but it appears imminent.

The Mariners have said Kelenic will return to a regular role in the lineup once he’s activated.