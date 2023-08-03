ANAHEIM, Calif. — Shohei Ohtani continued his MVP-like dominance Thursday night — using his arm, his bat and, yes, his legs — to help the Los Angeles Angels spoil a gem from Mariners starting pitcher Bryan Woo.

Ohtani appeared to put the game out of reach in the bottom of the eighth inning, turning on an Isaiah Campbell inside fastball for a line-drive home run 390 feet out to right field.

Mariners rookie Cade Marlowe found a way to upstage baseball’s best player.

Marlowe hit a grand slam in the ninth inning off Angels closer Carlos Estevez — a 405-foot blast to right field — to give the Mariners a 5-3 comeback victory at Angels Stadium to open a crucial four-game series between AL West rivals on the periphery of the wild-card playoff chase.

An unlikely comeback delivered by an unlikely hero.

Marlowe is the first Mariners player with a go-ahead grand slam in the ninth inning (or later) with his team trailing since Richie Sexson on Sept. 19, 2005, at Toronto.

“That’s what it’s all about, you know? Helping the team win,” Marlowe said. “It was just awesome. The guys in front of me got on base, and I was just able to come through in that moment.”

Estevez, trying to protect a 3-1 lead, had closed out all 23 of his save opportunities entering Thursday.

But he walked Cal Raleigh and Ty France to start the ninth, and new Mariner Dominic Canzone followed with a sharp single to right, loading the bases with no outs.

Teoscar Hernandez struck out. Estevez then quickly got ahead of Marlowe with two swings-and-misses on fastballs up in the zone.

Marlowe called timeout and collected himself. He went into his two-strike approach, choking up on the bat and trying to hit a line-drive up the middle.

He did much more than that, turning on a 99.8-mph fastball up in the middle of the plate and sending it out to right, stunning silent a crowd of 37,701.

Inside the visitors’ training room, Woo watched Marlowe’s grand slam on an in-house stadium screen with Campbell and reliever Gabe Speier.

“We were going nuts,” Woo said.

“Oh, we were freaking out,” Speier added. “We were probably louder than the entire stadium.”

Marlowe, a 26-year-old outfielder, made his major-league debut two weeks ago, called up from Triple-A Tacoma only after Jarred Kelenic broke his foot in a fit of rage.

A 20th-round pick in 2019 out of West Georgia, Marlowe had 1,637 plate appearances over four minor-league seasons before finally getting his first big-league at-bat.

“I always believed I’d get here,” he said. “Every step of the way, I just learned as much as I could. And now I’m here. I’m grateful to be here, and I thank God every day that I am here. And it’s just — it’s awesome.”

In 30 at-bats with the Mariners, Marlowe is now hitting .333 with two homers and a 1.096 OPS.

“What can you say? What he’s done for us since he’s come here, he’s really given us a shot in the arm,” manager Scott Servais said. “He’s an awesome competitor, and he’s not overthinking it. He’s just playing baseball, and he’s enjoying it. He’s having a lot of success, and good for him — and good for us. We’ve needed it.”

The Mariners, at 57-52, moved 1.5 games ahead of the Angels in the wild-card standings and sit just 2.5 games back of Toronto for the third and final wild-card spot.

Ohtani, the pitcher, had to leave the game after four shutout innings because of a recurring cramp in his right hand.

As a slugger and as a runner, though, Ohtani sparked the Angels to a 3-1 lead in the eighth inning.

He had scored the tying run after a crucial steal of second base in the sixth inning, and then homered in the eighth inning, his 40th of the season.

Woo pitched a gem for the Mariners, needing just 59 pitches to get through the first five innings in nearly flawless fashion.

Woo got two quick outs to start the bottom of the sixth inning before falling behind 3-0 in the count to Ohtani.

That prompted Servais to issue an intentional walk, a strategy he acknowledged before the game that he would employ against the AL MVP front-runner.

It proved costly this time.

Ohtani stole second base and, on the very next pitch, scored on a C.J. Cron single up the middle that just skipped past a diving attempt by new Seattle second baseman Josh Rojas.

That tied the score at 1-1.

Cron then scored the go-ahead run on a double into the right-center gap by Mike Moustakas.

What’s notable about that — and, no doubt, especially irritating for Woo — is Moustakas’ double came right after home-plate umpire Paul Clemons issued a pitch-clock violation against Woo.

It appeared Woo had started his delivery just a tick after the in-stadium clock ran out.

The automatic ball pushed the count full at 3-2 and, with two outs, allowed Cron to take a running start off first base.

It’s unlikely the burly slugger would have been able to score from first if not for the head start.

Moustakas’ double was just the fourth hit Woo allowed, and the only extra-base hit he gave up in six innings.

Eugenio Suarez had given the Mariners a 1-0 lead with a leadoff homer in the top of the sixth inning off Angels reliever Jose Soriano, an opposite-field shot to right.

It was Suarez’s 16th homer of the season and team-leading 70th RBI.

Suarez has an RBI in nine consecutive games, tying Edgar Martinez’s franchise record.

The Mariners failed to capitalize on a prime scoring opportunity in the top of the first inning.

J.P. Crawford led off the game with a sharp single, and Julio Rodriguez reached on a Cron throwing error, putting runners at the corners with no outs.

But Ohtani got Suarez to pop out, struck out Cal Raleigh and got Ty France to hit into a soft groundout to end the threat.

In the fifth inning, with runners again at the corners, Soriano struck out Rodriguez on three pitches to strand the runners.