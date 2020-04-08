The Extra Innings podcast returns after a hiatus due to technical difficulties that can be blamed on some combination of Skype, Wi-Fi connections and the Times erudite sports columnist Larry Stone. Well, really the first two aspects and host Ryan Divish.

Despite a few glitches in the most recent episode, the podcast couldn’t pass up the opportunity to analyze and discuss the stunning report from ESPN’s Jeff Passan that Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players’ Association is discussing a potential plan to resume a season put on hold by the pandemic of the novel Coronavirus in late May in Arizona.

No, not just the season opener for the Diamondbacks — all games.

The plan reported by Passan is to have all 30 teams relocate to Arizona to play what would be left of the 2020 season at the dozen or so stadiums — 10 spring training facilities, Chase Field and a few others — in the Phoenix valley. Players would be sequestered in hotels for the first duration.

It’s an idea born out of desperation and fear of the 2020 season being lost.

Why would they agree to do this?

What are the problems with the plan?

What are some of the logistics that need to be finalized?

Will the plan work?

When should fans expect baseball to return?

