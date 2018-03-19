Ichiro, Ryon Healy and Mike Zunino also played in the minor league games as well. Zunino hit a two-run homer, while Ichiro logged three hits in 10 at-bats.

PEORIA, Ariz. — Usually the minor league games on the backfields of team complexes in Arizona are sparsely attended. Usually most of the watchers are scouts or baseball personnel of some sort. The fans few fans do show up usually fit into a few categories:

Family and friends

The curious fans just looking for live and free baseball games

The prospect geeks, who live for the potential and hope that young players provide.

But on Monday afternoon, the backfields behind the Padres’ portion of the Peoria Sports Complex were packed and buzzing with fans of all sorts, scouts, personnel and media.

Why?

Well, the Mariners were having their two top starting pitchers — James Paxton and Felix Hernandez — start minor league games while projected starting position players Mike Zunino, Ryon Healy and Ichiro were also participating.

Of the group, Hernandez’s start vs. the Padres’ Class AAA team was of the most importance to the Mariners and drew the most attention.

He pitched three innings, allowing one run on three hits with no walks and five strikeouts. He also avoided being hit by an early comebacker and left his outing healthy and unharmed.

“That was good,” he said. “I was finally on the mound … yes! I was a little scared by the comebacker, but everything else was fine. It felt really good. Physically I’m fine and I’m happy to be back on the mound. I’ll be back on the mound five days later.”

Hernandez threw 38 pitches with 27 strikes, showing a sharp breaking ball and a sinking changeup.

Felix with a k swinging to the first batter he faced pic.twitter.com/Zsgxr3sFb0 — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) March 19, 2018

“I thought Felix threw the ball great,” said manager Scott Servais. “I was really happy with what I saw. I thought the life on his pitches, the execution of his pitches, the changeup were good. He worked on some other things with his delivery that I thought looked excellent. So it was about as good as you could imagine it being with his first time out there in quite awhile.”

The longtime Mariners’ ace was pitching in a game for the first time since being struck in the upper part of his right forearm in his first Cactus League start on Feb. 26 vs. the Cubs.

The deep contusion kept Hernandez from making a handful of starts this spring and putting his availability for the start of the season in doubt. But with the prospect of still being able to start on opening day looming, Hernandez has been focused and committed to his rehab to give him a chance to make his 11th start in Seattle’s season opener in 12 seasons.

“He was diligent, here early, working his tail off knowing he was eventually he’d get back,” Servais said. “Luckily for us, nothing was serious with the elbow. If it hits him in another spot, it could have been much more tragic situation. But he’s bounced back from it, is working his tail off and is right where he needs to be.”

Hernandez will start again on Saturday evening vs. the Cubs at Peoria Stadium. He plans to pitch 5-6 innings. Servais was more reserved in his expectations.

“We’ll see how it goes,” he said “It’ll probably be a little bigger challenge facing the Cubs. That’ll be a good test for him.”

By starting on Saturday, it would put Hernandez on regular rest to start on opening day — March 29 — vs. the Indians at Safeco Field. But Servais hasn’t named Hernandez the opening day starter yet. He had been previously debating between Hernandez and Paxton, who pitched six innings and allowed one run on three hits with two walks and nine strikeouts on the neighboring backfield vs. the Padres’ Class AA team.

“I felt good, body felt good,” Paxton said. “I got up and down six times and got my six innings in. I believe it was 83 pitches. Everything felt good. I moved the ball around pretty well. The curve ball was good again, the cutter was better this time out than last time, so making progress there. Threw a couple of good changeups. It was a step in the right direction again so keep on going here.”

When asked when he would make his next start in the Cactus League, Paxton said that Servais needed to make that announcement.

“I’m not for certain yet,” he said. “I think I’ll let Scott kind of tell you guys what the plan is there going forward, but it will be some time in this next week, obviously. I’m going to get the ball one more time in spring training.”

If Paxton were to start on Sunday, that would set him up to pitch the second game of the season. If he started in another minor league game on Saturday, he’d still have a chance to start on opening day. Realistically, the decision on the opening day starter could be based on how Hernandez pitches on Saturday vs. the Cubs.

“In my conversation with Felix, he has to be very honest with us, and us with him about what we’re seeing,” Servais said. “He is ramping it up rather quickly. If he is able to make the Opening Day start, we’re not looking at him to go out and throw 100 pitches. If we can get 75-80 pitches out of him and five really good innings and turn it over to the bullpen, we’ll see.”

It seems as though that was a nod to Hernandez being the opening day the starter if he’s not a total catastrophe in that Saturday outing. Paxton has said he would happily defer to Hernandez for the opening day honor. At some point, they’ll have to decide.

“We don’t want to get too far ahead of ourselves,” Servais said. “But that’s kind of the plan looking into this thing because he’s not going to be ready to go out and throw 100 pitches. We have to be smart. But you all saw it, he looks very healthy to me.”

But it’s more than health for Hernandez. To Servais, there seems to be some additional motivation and focus that had maybe waned in past seasons.

“Felix has been a much different Felix in what I’ve seen this spring training,” Servais said.” Really from Day 1, we had very clear expectations coming into this camp. Unfortunately he got derailed a little bit taking the line drive off the elbow, but he hasn’t backed off his work or engaging with teammates in the clubhouse. He’s been much more a part of the group and really just wants to be a contributor and do his part for our season.”

As for the hitters, Ichiro had 11 plate appearances, getting three hits and a walk while striking out five times. Zunino had a single and a two-run homer in the Class AAA game facing Padres opening day starter Clayton Richard.

The Mariners didn’t have complete totals for Healy. But they did have him for a single and a double in four at-bats in the Class AA game.

Servais wasn’t certain if Ichiro would return to the lineup on Wednesday night along with Robinson Cano and Nelson Cruz.

“We’ll see,” he said. “Ichiro, I will talk to him when he gets back over here today. I want to make sure he’s 100 percent before he goes out there. He needs to get out there and run around in the outfield and do something here too. Hopefully Wednesday, if not Wednesday, we’ll keep our fingers crossed for Thursday on Ichiro.”