As the ball kept carrying over the wall in right-center, much to his disbelief and discontent, Bryan Woo screamed into his glove in frustration.

He knew his outing was over and he’d exit the best-pitched game of his young career with his team trailing after Andrew Benintendi’s sixth-inning solo blast — his first homer of the season.

Even the lengthy conversation with Mariners manager Scott Servais on the mound as he was being removed from the game seemed to offer little consolation.

It seemed like another loss for Woo and the Mariners loomed.

Up to that point, his teammates had done little in the way of offering up run support, despite a passel of base runners, or inspiring confidence that runs would eventually come, having stranded 10 runners over the first five innings.

But the Mariners found just enough offense with Ty France tying the game with an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth and Teoscar Hernandez putting them ahead for good with a solo homer of his own — a mammoth blast over the wall in center — for a 3-2 come-from-behind win.

“We made it harder than it needed to be tonight,” Servais said. “But awesome pitching performance starting with Bryan Woo. He continues to get a little bit better every time out there. I thought his stuff today was just outstanding. He got into his breaking ball early in the game and he was rolling.”

Woo didn’t get credited with the win, but he was absolutely vital for the Mariners to prevail.

It’s why Servais took a few extra minutes on the mound when he took Woo out of the game.

“In so many words, it was, ‘You can’t look back,'” Servais said of the conversation. “I felt very good about our chances of getting back in the game. But he absolutely did his job. And when you go out and perform like that and execute the way he did. … I just don’t want to get so focused on one negative thing. He did so many positive things tonight. That’s what I said to him on the mound.”

Woo took the advice to heart.

“It’s huge,” Woo said. “He’s been awesome about giving me a good perspective in terms of looking at the positives of the outing and building off the stuff that I may not be as happy about. All things considered, just being able to take away that I did my job tonight and put us in a position to win the game. And that’s what’s most important.”

Making his third big league start, the young right-hander pitched 5 2/3 innings, allowing two runs on three hits with no walks and nine strikeouts. It was the first time he pitched into the sixth inning since his MLB debut and the nine strikeouts were a career high.

Of his 91 pitches, Woo generated 18 swings and misses — seven on his four-seam fastball, which is expected, but also seven on his slider, which is an improving pitch, and four on his two-seam sinker.

“I like the combination of his four-seam and two-seam fastball, his two-seam fastball just explodes,” Servais said. “It’s the best stuff he’s had. He keeps getting better every time he goes out there. He landed the slider early in the game. He used it throughout the game with the combination of his fastballs. And he does it so effortlessly.”

Woo cruised through the first three innings, retiring all nine hitters in a row. Tim Anderson led off the fourth inning with a single, but Woo came back to retire the next three hitters, including strikeouts of Luis Robert Jr. and Eloy Jimenez.

His next two hits allowed would be solo homers. Gavin Sheets blasted a solo shot to deep right field with one out in the fifth inning.

Good start Most strikeouts in first three career starts in Mariners history

Seattle made White Sox starter Michael Kopech work to get outs and they usually came with runners on base. The Mariners stranded runners in each of the first four innings.

They finally broke through in the bottom of the fifth after Chicago had taken the 1-0 lead. Julio Rodriguez led off with a double. With one out and Hernandez at the plate, he broke for third on a pitch from Kopech. Hernandez smashed it right where third baseman Jake Burger had been playing but had to vacate the area to cover the third on potential throw from catcher Seby Zavala. The ball went for an RBI double.

“I got a fastball right in the middle with two strikes,” Hernandez said. “I saw him running and I just tried to put the ball in play. I got lucky cause I hit it to third base.”

Kopech wouldn’t make it out of the fifth. He issued back-to-back walks to Jarred Kelenic and Eugenio Suarez to load the bases. Kopech gave up six hits and walked six batters but only allowed the one earned run. Lefty reliever Tanner Banks struck out Cal Raleigh and got AJ Pollock to pop out to end the inning.

“We did a lot of really good things offensively except for getting that guy in from third,” Servais said. “It was a struggle tonight, but a lot of really good at-bats.”

After Benintendi’s homer off Woo, Matt Brash entered the game and struck out Robert to end the inning. The Mariners got the run back in the bottom of the inning.

J.P. Crawford doubled with one out and France punched a two-out single through the left side to score him.

Hernandez, who has been on a tear at the plate, came up in the seventh with the game tied at 2-2. He crushed a low fastball from Banks over the wall. While there has been much consternation and debate about the weather and marine layer knocking down homers, Hernandez’s 12th homer of the season was a no-doubter, especially with the roof closed.

“I hit it pretty good, but here, you never know,” he said. “I don’t have that feeling when I hit the ball. Not yet, but I think it’s getting close.”

Over his last 12 games, he is hitting .364 with two doubles, a triple, three homers, 10 RBI and five walks.

