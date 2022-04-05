Mariners fans got what they had been clamoring for all spring when the announcement came Monday morning that the team’s top prospect Julio Rodriguez had made the opening-day roster.

The Julio hype reached an all-time high after the Mariners pushed out a series of social media posts announcing the news. 4/4 became the day to celebrate No. 44.

But on Monday evening, fans got a rare look behind the curtain at the moment Seattle’s most anticipated prospect in nearly two decades learned he had realized his life’s dream. The video, which now has more than 1 million views on the team’s social media accounts, shows Rodriguez sitting down with M’s manager Scott Servais.

“If you had to play center field in a big stadium with an extra deck on it, you think you could handle that?” Servais playfully asked Rodriguez. “I think it’s time, Julio. I think it’s time. Bring on the J-Rod show.”

A mighty grin widens on the prospect’s face upon realizing the news.

Servais wouldn’t let the moment pass without lending advice to the young star.

“Don’t ever change how you play,” he said. “Play with joy, and energy and be you.”

He also used it to let Rodriguez know his parents were on their way to Minneapolis to witness their son’s debut — news that evoked an even bigger emotional response from Rodriguez.

“It’s on.”