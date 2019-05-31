EL PASO, Texas — Former Washington Husky Braden Bishop hit a grand slam in the fourth inning to help the Tacoma Rainiers beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 8-5 in a Pacific Coast League baseball game Friday night.

Bishop, 25, gave the Rainiers a 6-0 lead.

Designated hitter Robert Perez drove in three runs for Tacoma (29-27), which is in first place in the Northern Division of the PCL Pacific Conference.

Winning pitcher Reggie McClain (1-1) worked innings five through seven.