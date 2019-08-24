Braden Bishop homered, but the Tacoma Rainiers lost to the Las Vegas Aviators 4-2 on Saturday night at Cheney Stadium.

Bishop, coming back from a lacerated spleen, was 1 for 4 with the two-run shot.

Mike Wright picked up the loss for the Rainiers, but he only gave up a run on four hits over 52/3 innings. He struck out eight and walked two.

The Rainiers play their final home game of the season on Sunday at 1:35 p.m.

Aquasox fall

• Trent Tinglestad homered, but the Everett AquaSox lost to the Eugene Emeralds 11-6 at Funko Field.