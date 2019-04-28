Braden Bishop’s sacrifice fly gave the Tacoma Rainiers a 4-3 walk-off win as the Tacoma Rainiers and Sacramento River Cats wrapped up a five-game Pacific Coast League series Sunday at Cheney Stadium.

Bishop was 2 for 4 with four RBI. He had a three-run homer in the third inning. The rest of the Rainiers’ lineup managed just five singles.

Jonathon Niese started and went 31/3 innings as he and two relievers combined to give up just five hits.

The Rainiers open a four-game series in Salt Lake City on Monday.