Chris Mariscal and Connor Hoover, hitting in the last two spots in the lineup, had two solo home runs each as the Tacoma Rainiers beat the Baby Cake in New Orleans on Sunday 10-3.

Joseph Odom added another homer, and drove in four runs, for the Rainiers, who snapped a five-game losing streak.

Sean Nolin got the win, giving up two runs on six hits over 62/3 innings.

Aquasox stomped

• Lakeside High grad Corbin Carroll was 2 for 5 with two RBI as Hillsboro opened a series with a 10-1 win at Everett.