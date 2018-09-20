Beat writer Ryan Divish and columnist Larry Stone discuss the Mariners' precarious position when it comes to deciding on a plan for 2019 and beyond.

HOUSTON — With 10 games remaining in the 2018 season and yet another year with the Mariners absent from the playoffs, the debates as to what the organization does for next year and beyond have become prevalent.

There is a growing sentiment from the Mariners’ fanbase to blow the roster up and start over, similar to what other teams are doing around baseball. It’s become the new social media response to failure. But are the Mariners in a realistic position to do that? Columnist Larry Stone wrote about the Mariners’ being in baseball limbo last week. Beat writer Ryan Divish also discussed it in his recent Twitter mailbag.

In this week’s podcast, Divish and Stone discussed that situation with the Mariners. Should they blow it up and do a complete rebuild? Are they even in a position to do that with their roster? How would it work?

Also included as part of that is the future of Nelson Cruz with the organization. Cruz is a free agent after the season, but wold like to return if possible.

