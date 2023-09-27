Tensions between the Mariners and Astros spilled over Wednesday night after Houston pitcher Hector Neris taunted the Mariners’ Julio Rodriguez following a strikeout to end the sixth inning.

With the Astros leading 4-3, and J.P. Crawford at first base, Neris threw three consecutive splitters to strike out Rodriguez.

After Rodriguez swung through the third pitch, Neris spun around on the mound and walked quickly toward home plate, pounding his chest and pointing at the ground as he looked at the Mariners’ star center fielder.

Players and coaches in the Mariners dugout quickly took to the field, and the Astros bench soon emptied too.

Pitchers from both teams ran in from the dugouts in left field.

No punches were thrown, but Rodriguez was visibly upset. Teammates Dylan Moore and Teoscar Hernandez soon helped calm Rodriguez down.

Advertising

Neris retreated to the visitors dugout, but then reemerged to join the scrum. He was eventually escorted back into the dugout.

Hector Neris struck out Julio and came right at him. Not sure why but what I do know is that these teams hate each ocher.

pic.twitter.com/PR5ItPhhCs — MLB Metrics (@MLBMetrics) September 28, 2023

Astors manager Dusty Baker was upset after Tuesday night’s game that two of his players were hit by Mariners pitchers.

The Astros’ Chas McCormick had to leave the game in the ninth inning after getting drilled in the back by a 100-mph fastball from Andres Munoz.

“You know, there’s been some bad blood here,” Baker said. “It’s hard to accuse anybody or prove intent. Only the person who threw it knows intent. If it was intentional, man, you’re messing with guys’ careers.”

Overall this season, Mariners pitchers had hit Houston batters five times entering Wednesday’s series finale.

Houston pitchers had hit Seattle batters 10 times.

Baker took over as Houston’s manager in 2020. Since then, Seattle pitchers have hit Houston batters 23 times.

Advertising

Houston pitchers have hit Mariners batters 40 times.

Further discipline for fan?

The fan who threw a foul ball back onto field in the sixth inning Tuesday night — incredibly, hitting Mariners pitcher George Kirby in the chest — was escorted by stadium security out of the building shortly after the incident.

The fan, wearing a Jarred Kelenic City Connect jersey, was said to be a 15-year-old, and videos posted on social media showed a woman who appeared to be his mother scolding him as they left their seats.

A Mariners spokesperson said Wednesday that team officials were contemplating further disciplinary action — such as banning the fan from future games — but no formal decision had been made.