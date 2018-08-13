The Tacoma Rainiers opened their three-game series against the Albuquerque Isotopes with a 5-2 victory in a Pacific Coast League game before 7,267 at Isotopes Park

The Tacoma Rainiers opened a three-game series against the Albuquerque Isotopes with a 5-2 victory in a Pacific Coast League game Monday night before 7,267 at Isotopes Park.

Rainiers center fielder Ben Gamel hit a two-run triple in the fifth inning to snap a 1-1 tie. David Freitas and Zach Vincej each went 2 for 4 for Tacoma.

Tacoma starter Austin Hutchison (1-0) worked five innings and gave up a run on eight hits.

EuGene 6, at Everett 5 (10 innings)

The Emeralds tied the score in the ninth with a steal of home and proceeded to beat the AquaSox in a Northwest League game. Cal Raleigh and Connor Kopach had three hits each for Everett.