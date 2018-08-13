The Tacoma Rainiers opened their three-game series against the Albuquerque Isotopes with a 5-2 victory in a Pacific Coast League game before 7,267 at Isotopes Park
The Tacoma Rainiers opened a three-game series against the Albuquerque Isotopes with a 5-2 victory in a Pacific Coast League game Monday night before 7,267 at Isotopes Park.
Rainiers center fielder Ben Gamel hit a two-run triple in the fifth inning to snap a 1-1 tie. David Freitas and Zach Vincej each went 2 for 4 for Tacoma.
Tacoma starter Austin Hutchison (1-0) worked five innings and gave up a run on eight hits.
EuGene 6, at Everett 5 (10 innings)
The Emeralds tied the score in the ninth with a steal of home and proceeded to beat the AquaSox in a Northwest League game. Cal Raleigh and Connor Kopach had three hits each for Everett.
Most Read Sports Stories
- What's in a name? For Seattle's future NHL team, more than meets the Sock-eye
- From mentors to magic numbers: Why Brian Schottenheimer's the guy to resurrect the Seahawks' offense
- Analysis: Can Robinson Cano's return lift Mariners into the playoffs?
- Safeco Field lease agreement too favorable for Mariners and must be redone, ex-PFD member says
- Huskies' young receivers embracing daily challenge against UW's loaded secondary
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.