Ben Gamel had two hits, including a double, and scored a run as the Tacoma Rainiers beat the Sacramento River Cats 3-2 Friday night in a Pacific Coast League game.
Danny Muno scored a run and drove in a run for the Rainiers. Matt Hague also scored.
Muno doubled in the seventh inning and scored on Zach Vincej’s sacrifice fly to break a 2-2 tie.
Rob Whalen (1-0) pitched six strong innings for the win. He allowed six hits, two unearned runs and struck out six.
Shawn Armstrong pitched two hitless innings in relief, and Erik Goeddel got the save with a perfect ninth inning.
The Rainiers pitchers struck out 12 batters.
