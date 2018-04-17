Against Albuquerque, Rainiers starting pitcher Erasmo Ramirez allowed one earned run in 52/3 innings, striking out six.

Outfielder Ben Gamel was 1 for 3 with an RBI and the Tacoma Rainiers smashed the visiting Albuquerque Isotopes 8-2 in a Pacific Coast League game Tuesday night at Cheney Stadium.

Rainiers starting pitcher Erasmo Ramirez allowed one earned run in 52/3 innings, striking out six. Taylor Motter started at shortstop and went 0 for 5 at the plate for Tacoma (6-6).