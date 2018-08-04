Ben Gamel had four hits, including two doubles, scored three runs and drove in two more as the Tacoma Rainiers beat the Colorado Sky Sox 9-3 Saturday night at Cheney Stadium.
Gordon Beckham had three hits for Tacoma (55-56) and drove in two runs.
At Everett 5, Boise 3
Bobby Honeyman had three hits and drove in two runs for the AquaSox (27-23). Noah Zavolas (3-2) pitched three scoreless innings of relief, allowing one hit and striking out five.
