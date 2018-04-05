The Mariners got out to an early lead and James Paxton was solid for 96 pitches. On his 97th, the tides turned for the Twins, who took the opening game of their three-game series.

MINNEAPOLIS — Their absences in the lineup are obvious and harmful. But the Mariners can’t blame their latest defeat on not having Nelson Cruz and Mike Zunino’s power bats.

Sure the only players in their current lineups to hit homers this year are Mitch Haniger (2) and Dee Gordon (1). But they didn’t need a home run on Thursday to change the outcome in a 4-2 loss to the Twins. They simply needed a base hit or a productive out to change their fortunes. Instead, they failed in both avenues.

The Mariners had just two hits in 17 at-bats with runners in scoring position and stranded 11 on base. That will not win you many games.

Meanwhile, given no room to work with, the Mariners bullpen gave up a pair of solo homers, which were enough to put the game out of reach.

Rookie Mitch Garver blasted his first career homer — a solo shot off of Dan Altavilla in the seventh inning to break a 2-2 tie and Eddie Rosario added a solo blast off of Nick Vincent in the eighth to provide insurance that wasn’t needed.

Seattle got a decent if not efficient outing from James Paxton, who didn’t let a pregame incident with a bald eagle disrupt his preparation.

Paxton appeared on his way to his first win of the season. Given a 2-0 lead before throwing a pitch, Paxton worked his way through the first five innings without allowing a run, including retiring seven straight batters to start the sixth inning. But he would never escape the sixth or even register an out. He allowed a leadoff single to Joe Mauer and than left a curveball over the middle of the plate that Miguel Sano launched over the wall in left field for a two-run homer that tied the game and ended Paxton’s outing.

The Mariners grabbed a quick 2-0 lead off of Twins starter Kyle Gibson. Dee Gordon led off the game with a single and later scored from third on Mitch Haniger’s groundball to third. Daniel Vogelbach later added a RBI single to right to score Jean Segura.