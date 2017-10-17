The Ken Griffey Jr. statue outside Safeco Field looks a little different right now. See for yourself.

The bronze Ken Griffey Jr. outside Safeco Field looks a little different.

Junior no longer has a bat. Instead, he has a nub of a bat handle, with the remaining part stolen.

The statue was unveiled on April 13 to honor the Mariners’ Hall-of-Famer.

“I’m truly humbled and honored for this,” Griffey said during the ceremony. “I played baseball for one reason and that was just to go out and play because I love the game of baseball, and to have an organization do all these things in the last 18 months has been truly unbelievable and overwhelming.”

Here’s a look at the statue, sans baseball bat.