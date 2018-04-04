Felix Hernandez allowed three home runs, walked five and never seemed in command of his pitches in four-plus rough innings.

SAN FRANCISCO — The conundrum that is Felix Hernandez in the post “King Felix” era continues to baffle the Mariners and frustrate fans.

Who is he?

What can the Mariners expect from start to start?

Does anyone, including Hernandez, really know anymore?

Any of the optimism from his shortened but efficient outing on opening day is now gone following his abysmal showing in a 10-1 pasting by the Giants on Wednesday afternoon at AT&T Park.

In a fitting end to a forgettable performance that featured no command and only minimal control of his pitches, Hernandez served up an 89 mph fastball that Pablo Sandoval, who was at one-time a dangerous hitter, hammered over the wall in right and into McCovey Cove to give the Giants an 8-0 lead. Hernandez stood and watched the small comet disappear and then turned and looked at the visitor’s dugout, awaiting the visit from manager Scott Servais that he knew was coming.

His day was done. He’d failed to get an out in the fifth inning. He was credited with four innings and saddled with eight earned runs on six hits with five walks and one strikeout while serving up three home runs. The velocity on his fastball was down a few ticks to 89-90 mph and his pitches lacked life.

In terms of his bad performances in his career, this ranked pretty high. It was the 15th time in his career that Hernandez had walked five or more batters in a game, and first time since July 28, 2016, vs. the Indians.

Compare this outing to the previous one where he pitched 51/3 shutout innings, allowing two hits with two walks and four strikeouts despite pitching in just three games during spring training.

So what can Mariners fans expect in start No. 3 on Monday in Kansas City? Perhaps the real Hernandez going forward sits between those two bookends — not dominant and not awful. The Mariners would take simply being competitive.

But it was evident early that Hernandez was fighting himself, his mechanics and the path of the baseball.

He walked Joe Panik to start the game and then allowed a single to Brandon Belt and a check-swing infield single to Buster Posey to load the bases for Sandoval, who came into the game having homered twice in eight at-bats against Hernandez. The free-swinging Sandoval never saw a pitch close enough to swing at, which seems impossible, and walked on four pitches to force a run across. Hernandez then threw a wild pitch and allowed a sacrifice fly to score a run and make it 3-0.

It only got worse. He issued a solo homer to Gorkys Hernandez — no relation — in the second inning and then had two scoreless innings in the third and fourth before falling apart in the fifth.

Meanwhile, the Mariners’ offense, which had been productive, wasn’t exactly keeping pace with the Giants’ production. Seattle put plenty of runners on base against starter Johnny Cueto and the relievers that followed, but failed to get the big hit. Seattle tallied nine hits, but went just 1 for 12 with runners in scoring position and stranded 10 runners on base.

Seattle’s bullpen also joined in the fun by allowing two runs after Hernandez exited the game. But lefty Wade LeBlanc did eat up three innings in relief to spare the rest of the bullpen.

Daniel Vogelbach provided Seattle’s only run with an RBI double to left field to make it 9-1.