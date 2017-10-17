The New York Yankees trailed by four runs in Game 4 of the ALCS, but rallied for a 6-4 victory over Houston that evened the best-of-seven series at 2-all. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Dodgers beat host Chicago 6-1 and lead the NLCS 3-0.

NEW YORK – With a soaring shot headed for Monument Park, Aaron Judge got New York back on course for another memorable October.

Yankee Stadium sounds like it’s ready, too.

“That ballpark is alive,” Judge said after this latest rousing rally.

Judge ignited a comeback with a home run, then hit a tying double during a four-run eighth inning to lead the Yankees past the Houston Astros 6-4 Tuesday and even the best-of-seven AL Championship Series at 2-2.

The Yankees trailed 4-0 against Houston starter Lance McCullers Jr. until Judge homered leading off the seventh. He tied it with a line drive that nearly left the park in the eighth and scored when Gary Sanchez hit a go-ahead two-run double off loser Ken Giles.

“I didn’t know what to do after I touched home plate,” Judge said. “I can’t describe it.”

The Yankees overcame three errors and have roared back from a second straight 2-0 series deficit — they beat Cleveland in the AL Division Series by winning three in a row to take that best-of-five matchup.

Closer Aroldis Chapman struck out two in a perfect ninth to cap a three-hitter for the team and get the save. Before a sellout crowd of 48,804, New York improved to 5-0 at home in the playoffs and won for the 18th time in its last 21 home games.

Yankee Stadium likely will be rocking again when Masahiro Tanaka pitches for New York against Dallas Keuchel in Game 5 on Wednesday. It’s a pitching rematch of the series opener, a 2-1 Astros victory.

An AL most valuable player candidate who was mired in a sluggish October, Judge sparked the Yankees by chasing McCullers, who baffled the Yankees with his power breaking ball.

Except for the last one. Judge launched a curveball into the netting above center field’s Monument Park for New York’s second hit.

Judge had multiple hits for the first time since the AL wild-card game against Minnesota. He is a mere 7 for 37 (.189) with 22 strikeouts in the playoffs, but he is 4 for 13 (.308) with three walks in the ALCS.

With the score tied in the eighth, Sanchez — who had been 0 for 13 in the series — lined a double to close out scoring.

Dodgers extend NLCS lead to 3-0

CHICAGO – Yu Darvish pitched into the seventh inning, Chris Taylor homered again and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Chicago Cubs 6-1 to open a commanding 3-0 lead in the NL Championship Series.

Andre Ethier also went deep and former Mariner Taylor added an RBI triple in the fifth as Los Angeles set a franchise record with its sixth straight playoff victory.

Looking for a four-game sweep, the Dodgers will send Alex Wood to the mound Wednesday at Wrigley Field with a chance to reach the World Series for the first time since their last championship in 1988. Jake Arrieta, eligible for free agency after the season, makes what could be his final start as a Cub.