In a pregame ceremony gone awry, the Mariners starting pitcher became a landing spot for a large feathered friend.

MINNEAPOLIS — Well, he is nicknamed “Big Maple” and there is a commercial featuring him taking care of a nest of eggs in his hat.

But on Thursday, it went a step further for James Paxton and the Mariners.

During the Twins’ elaborate pregame ceremony for their home opener, which also included the U.S. gold medal curling team rolling out the first pitch, a bald eagle was supposed to fly across the field during the national anthem. It’s something that is common for big events.

But this eagle decided that after flying across the field, he would stop not on his handler’s forearm, but on Paxton’s shoulder.

Paxton, who was standing at attention with his hat on his heart, was stunned at first as the massive bird tried to land on his shoulder. The eagle’s first attempt was unsuccessful. But undaunted, the eagle finally managed to get near Paxton’s shoulder and back, latching it’s talons onto his jersey. Paxton never lost his cool and didn’t panic. The eagle’s handler came and finally took care of the situation.

No word if the eagle knew that Paxton hails from Canada.

No word if Paxton still had the nest in his cap.