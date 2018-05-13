The Tigers get a walk-off win against the Mariners, who lost their second baseman indefinitely after he was hit on the hand by a pitch during the 5-4 defeat.

DETROIT — Somehow a walkoff loss to a bad team without its best hitter on a day when your best pitcher was on the mound wasn’t close to the worst thing that happened to the Mariners on Sunday.

The 5-4 loss to the Tigers on Jose Iglesias’ single through the drawn-in infield in the bottom of the ninth capped a disappointing series against a mediocre Detroit team that was playing without Miguel Cabrera.

Primed to win a series on Sunday with James Paxton getting the start, Seattle squandered a ton of opportunities with runners in scoring position and left a small village of runners on the bases.

And yet, that’s all overlooked. It’s one loss. The injury to Robinson Cano could lead to more than that.

The Mariners will be without their starting second baseman indefinitely after he suffered a fractured fifth metacarpal on his right hand after getting hit by a fastball in the third inning.

An 88-mph fastball from Tigers starter Blaine Hardy rode up and in on Cano, who couldn’t get out of the way. The ball made a sickening sound as it caught the top of Cano’s hand flush against the bat.

Manager Scott Servais and senior athletic trainer Rob Nodine immediately went out to check on Cano. After a brief conversation and some preliminary tests on the field, Cano was removed from the game and replaced by utility infielder Andrew Romine.

Cano underwent X-rays at the stadium, revealing the fracture. The injury will keep Cano out at least a month if not longer.

Down 4-2, the Mariners rallied in the eighth inning, loading the bases against reliever Joe Jimenez. With two outs, Jean Segura hammered a hard groundball just off the glove of a diving Jose Iglesias at shortstop to score two runs and tie the game.

Paxton gave the Mariners a decent start. Obviously he wasn’t going to be able to replicate the dominance of his previous two outings — 16 strikeouts over seven innings vs. the A’s and a no-hitter vs. the Blue Jays.

He pitched six innings, allowing three runs on six hits with no walks and four strikeouts. His streak of scoreless innings was halted at 18 when the Tigers scored two runs in the eighth inning on three singles and a fielder’s choice.