Mariners
Already out for 2018
Jerry Dipoto “doesn’t expect … plethora of changes” (Oct. 4) for the Mariners. Well, that means to me that we can expect the same unhappy result next year that we experienced this year. Thanks, Jerry, but no thanks.
Richard B. Ellenberger, Normandy Park
Ohtani will put M’s on map
Yes, Larry Stone, there’s quite a misery index associated with the Seattle Mariners (column, Oct. 3). Well, if you can’t win the next best thing is to be extremely relevant. If the M’s manage to sign Japanese phenom Shohei Ohtani, he will immediately become Seattle’s most talked about athlete. Take it to the bank.
Lew Whitham, Seattle
Seahawks
Gladiator Hawks
The Seahawks suffered injuries to Carson, Avril, Odhiambo, and Lane after playing the Colts at home. They will therefore likely lose their home game to the Rams.
This of course makes me and many Hawk fans sad.
Nevertheless, remember NFL football is a high-speed, violent sport akin to Gladiator games.
Of course that is the very reason I and many others love to watch them compete!
John Verrilli, Seattle
Bennett should drop suit
Perhaps in light of the Las Vegas mass murder, Michael Bennett will come to his senses and drop his trivial lawsuit against them which was clearly based on false accusations. They likely have more important issues to focus on right now. Maybe he will now realize that when dealing with a potential or real active shooter, they can’t be concerned with niceties or exposing someone’s preconceived notions that cops are racist. Their number one priority is public safety as it should be. The consequences of not being diligent by detaining an individual acting suspiciously can’t be more clear than now. An apology would be ideal but I won’t hold my breath as that might derail his “movement”.
Darren Warner, Kirkland
