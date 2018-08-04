Backtalk: Letters to the Sports Editor

Mariners

Won’t make playoffs in 2018?

With the Mariners losing two of three to Houston and Oakland moving into the last wild-card spot, I’m reminded of coach Jim Mora’s epic “playoffs” rant: Wild card? Wild card? Are you kidding me?

Jim Varnell, Normandy Park

Hair today, gone …

Ben Gamel is the Mariners version of Rodney Dangerfield — he gets “no respect.” He’s played very well this season when he gets the chance. In fact, he’s their third-leading hitter at .290. He has a career average of .273. Yet he doesn’t play regularly and has been demoted to Triple A to make room for a career .255 hitter who is not a long ball threat.

The Mariners should trade him for some short-haired guy.

Roger Ferleman, Redmond

Watching Felix

Great piece of writing, Larry (Larry Stone: “He’s not King Felix anymore, but he probably did enough to stay in the rotation for at least one more start”). You have captured the heartbreak of seeing a pitching hero in decline. I used to go see Felix in person whenever I could, but now I avoid those games. It’s just too painful to see him struggle.

Monroe Says (online comment)

Nice hustle

Denard Span deserves widespread applause from the fans for the energy he brings to the field each day. As a fan I want him to know that every time he runs all out to first base, at age 34, he has exemplified the game of baseball.

Don Rogers, Camano Island

Seahawks

Smart strategy

Earl will sit out the whole way. I gotta believe lots of teams would love to sign Thomas to a three-year deal. In which case, he’ll more than make up money he’d lose this year.

Doug Weese, Puyallup

Trading Earl

So, he wants to be traded to a team that wants him (“Seahawks free safety Earl Thomas speaks: ‘Offer me an extension. Or trade me’”). Gee, Earl, maybe the fact that no other team has made a decent trade proposal means that no other team wants a 30-year-old safety who has eight years of wear and tear already and is looking to be one of the highest paid at his position.

Ray Wilson (online comment)

