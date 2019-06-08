BOX SCORE

ANAHEIM, Calif. — He couldn’t make it stop. None of it. Not the misfired pitches and missed locations, not the multitude of hits and base runners, not the homers — three of them in a row — that turned a normally docile Angels crowd into a frenzy.

It all swirled and spiraled out of Yusei Kikuchi’s control leaving him sweat-soaked and sullen. He gave a helpless glance skyward as if the baseball gods were somehow turning him into the pitching version of Job.

He had delivered yet another abysmal performance, crushing the Mariners’ victory hopes less than halfway through the game and setting his team up for yet another lopsided loss — a 12-3 drubbing by Angels.

It was the 15th time the Mariners (27-41) have given up double digit runs to an opponent and the 12th time since April 26.

Kikuchi sat at his locker post game, dejected. His voice was barely above a whisper as he answered questions from the English-speaking media while awaiting a throng of Japanese reporters to converge on him.

“First and foremost, I’m not hitting my spots right now and they are really taking advantage of that,” he said through interpreter Justin Novak. “They hit three home runs off me today. I didn’t like what happened out there today. I want to make sure the next time I got out and face the Angels that I shut them down and do well for the team.”

Kikuchi never made it out of the fourth inning, giving up seven runs (six earned) on nine hits with three walks and a strikeout to fall to 3-4. He’s lost his last three outings while giving up 18 runs (15 earned) on 29 hits with six walks, two strikeouts and six homers allowed.

Two strikeouts in three starts doesn’t work for Kikuchi or the Mariners.

“He’s getting ahead in the count and he’s in a lot of 0-2, 1-2 counts and he’s not locating in the right spots to be able to put people away,” manager Scott Servais said. “It’s huge in this league. You’ve got to strike them out once in a while. He hasn’t been able to do it like he was earlier in the season.”

Some rookies hit a wall during their first MLB season. For others, the wall finds them and then falls on them.

Given nine days of rest after his last start to reset mentally and recover physically from a series of subpar outings, the rookie left-hander hoped to use that break to bounce back to the form that made him one of the Mariners more effective pitchers for stretches early in this otherwise lost season.

“I felt really fresh,” he said. “I used that time to make some adjustments to my mechanics and watch some video. But it didn’t play well today.”

Instead, he returned as the same struggling pitching, failing to put away hitters, unable to generate swings and misses and looking overwhelmed by the moment.

“We were all hoping for a little different result and he was as well,” Servais said. “He’s learning and grinding through right now. He’s a little frustrated, but it’s a process and you have stick with it. He’s in a little bit of a rut right now. He’s going to be okay.”

Kikuchi made a forgettable outing memorable by serving back-to-back-to-back homers on his way to being lifted.

The Angels picked up three runs in the first inning off him with two outs. A bloop two-run single from Kevan Smith and an error by shortstop Dylan Moore led to another run. Kikuchi managed to pitch out of trouble in the second and third inning despite multiple runners on base.

“I thought his stuff in the first inning was pretty lively,” Servais said. “Stuff-wise it was okay. Maybe not the depth we see with his slider. But they were on it.”

His teammates even helped him out by cutting the lead to 3-2 with a solo homer from Kyle Seager in the second inning and a run-scoring double from Domingo Santana.

Trying desperately to find some rhythm and command, what Kikuchi found instead were the barrels of Angels’ bats.

“I gave them good pitches to hit and they put good swings on them,” he said.

He started a fourth inning he wouldn’t finish, immediately giving up a leadoff homer to Tommy La Stella, who is having some rebirth to a career that has never been this good. La Stella cranked a belt-high, first-pitch fastball deep into the seats in right-center for his 14th homer of the season. La Stella had hit a combined 10 homers over 396 games spaced out in the last five seasons, which included a total of 928 plate appearances.

The next guy up? Well, he hits lots of homers, especially against the Mariners. Mike Trout got a low and inside fastball — his favorite spot — and drove it over the wall in left for his 17th homer of the season. The pitch was supposed to be inside off the plate and Kikuchi missed his location badly on the 1-0 pitch.

And then came Shohei Ohtani, who went to the same high school as Kikuchi in the Iwate Prefecture. Three years younger than Kikuchi, Ohtani looked up to the lefty pitcher and asked to wear Kikuchi’s number on the team.

After two meetings in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball, where Ohtani had a single and a double, but also three strikeouts vs. Kikuchi, the matchup finally happened at the MLB level. It was supposed to happen in Seattle a week ago but Brad Ausmus decided to sit Ohtani in the game.

After Kikuchi burned a fastball under Ohtani’s chin in the first pitch of their first at-bat, his younger cohort reached on an infield single and then pointed playfully toward the mound.

After grounding out in his second at-bat, Ohtani gave the Angels three homers in three at-bats in the fourth inning, launching a misplaced curveball over the wall in deep right-center.

Kikuchi look flustered as Ohtani rounded the bases and the announced crowd of more than 40,000 roared in approval without the prodding of rally monkey video.

“Missed locations and they are putting it out of the ballpark,” he said.

Kikuchi then hit the aging Albert Pujols with a pitch. He should have gotten a double play on Smith’s ground ball to second. But Moore tripped as he tagged second base and fell chest first into the dirt without getting a throw off. It wasn’t an error, but given the Mariners’ defensive struggles this season, it was fitting.

Kikuchi’s outing ended when he walked Kole Calhoun. He handed the ball to Scott Servais and walked quickly to the dugout with his head down in disgust.

His replacement, Tayler Scott, became the first pitcher from South Africa to pitch in MLB. He was also the Mariners’ 50th player used this season, just 10 away from the record set by the 2014 Rangers. Scott gave up an RBI single to tack on another run to Kikuchi’s line and three more in the fifth inning. Jesse Biddle gave up a two-run homer in the eighth as the Mariners’ bullpen continues to struggle.