Leaning back in a chair in his office on Sunday morning, Scott Servais was asked if Saturday’s stink still lingered 12 hours later.

When you allow 18 runs, 19 hits and six home runs — all in your third consecutive loss — does that negativity chase you from one game to the next?

“You ain’t putting that one away,” the Mariners’ manager said with a pained laugh, referring to Saturday’s 18-4 shellacking by the Minnesota Twins. “Yeah, when you play a long game like that, quick turnaround today, there’s a lot of things going through your mind — what you need to differently, how can you talk to this player or that player, lineup construction, who’s available in our bullpen. It’s kind of nonstop right now.

“You’re just trying to get our guys back in a good position to win a ballgame today and go from there. I wish I could walk away from it. Nights like last night are not easy.”

The bottom of the fifth inning on Sunday likely made things a little easier. Trailing the aforementioned Twins 3-1, shortstop J.P. Crawford led off with a double to the wall in left field. After Mallex Smith struck out and Dee Gordon lined out, Mitch Haniger jumped on a first-pitch 94 mph fastball from Kyle Gibson, sending a rocket over the fence in left-center to tie the game. Gibson knew it, too; the moment Haniger made contact, the veteran pitcher yelled as if the ball was about to carom off his cranium.

Or maybe Gibson just knew what was about to happen next. On a 2-1 count, hefty lefty Daniel Vogelbach cracked a running fastball over the wall in right-center for a homer of his own. The Mariners (22-26) went on to secure a 7-4 win.

But let’s be clear: the entire fifth inning was not welcome relief for Servais’ weary soul. The Twins scored all three of their runs in the top of the frame, capitalizing on the 2019 Mariners’ trademark combination of inconsistent pitching and pitiful defense. Starter Yusei Kikuchi — who had escaped the first four innings unscathed — walked Luis Arraez and Byron Buxton to lead off the fifth. He then frantically fielded a Jorge Polanco bunt and whipped a throw wide of first baseman Edwin Encarnacion and down the first base line. Arraez scored, and so did Buxton on a fielder’s choice a play later.

To make matters worse, Crawford booted an Eddie Rosario grounder with two outs, plating Polanco from third. The Twins scored three runs on two walks, two errors and one hit — which was, of course, a bunt.

Servais ain’t putting that half-inning away, either.

But perhaps he’ll take solace in a handful of bright spots for Seattle. Take Kikuchi, for example. Despite that unfortunate fifth inning, the Mariners’ 27-year-old rookie lefty allowed just five hits and one earned run in six innings, walking two and striking out six. Relievers Brandon Brennan struck out three in two scoreless innings as well. And the Mariners miraculously took their first lead of the four-game series in the fourth inning on Sunday, when Edwin Encarnacion and Domingo Santana laced back-to-back doubles.

Oh, and speaking of Encarnacion, the 36-year-old veteran’s home run parrot made an appearance in the seventh inning on Sunday, when its owner extended his mighty arms and sent a 3-run dinger into the left field seats to extend the Mariners’ lead to 7-3. Encarnacion finished 3-for-4 with three RBI and two runs scored in the win, and he made a pair of diving catches at first base as well.

Of course, none of that negates Saturday’s Minnesota massacre, or the Mariners’ 5-12 record thus far in the month of May. Servais still has problems to solve up and down his lineup.

But a win, at least, makes it easier to pack up and walk away at the end of the day.