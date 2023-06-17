If you wanted to recite all the trades Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto has made since coming to Seattle, you might need to block out a whole weekend to do so.

The man has been one of the more prolific dealers in MLB during his eight-year Emerald City tenure, with his moves ranging from masterful to meh and in some cases maddening.

Perhaps the most emotional one came toward the end of July in 2021, when Dipoto sent the Mariners’ top reliever at the time, Kendall Graveman, (along with struggling pitcher Rafael Montero) to the Astros in exchange for infielder Abraham Toro and reliever Joe Smith when the Mariners were in the thick of a playoff hunt.

The trade shocked the clubhouse, with players saying they felt “betrayed” by a deal that took away a pitcher that had an 0.82 ERA through 30 appearances that season. Accentuating the anger was that Graveman was going to the detested, division-leading Astros, who the Mariners almost brawled with the night before.

The Mariners — who held a record of 55-46 before the trade — lost eight of their next 11 games and fell short of the postseason, and some will be forever convinced was the result of that transaction. Almost two years later, I caught up with Graveman — now with the White Sox — about that pivotal moment in his career.

What was your reaction when you were traded?

“You have so many emotions of leaving the team, the organization that was fighting to get to the playoffs for so long — 20-plus years at that time — and the emotions of walking across to this locker room that we’re standing in to a team that was proven to be in the ALCS pretty much every year,” Graveman said. “So, just from the playing aspect, you went from working really hard to get somewhere to going to the first-place team … but I also had to figure out the sadness of leaving a team and the excitement of going to a new team within a couple minutes.”

Advertising

But the Astros (who were exposed as cheaters the previous year) were public enemy No. 1 around here. So at that moment, to go to that team, was any part of you going, “Wait, I don’t like those guys”?

“When I got into the locker-room, the first thing I had to do was — I told some of the guys when I came over here (to the Astros) my first day that I don’t care what went on in the past, I’m just here to help you guys win,” said Graveman, who ended up going to the World Series that year while posting a 1.64 ERA in the playoffs. “But yeah, the night before that, Dylan Moore had just hit a (walk-off) grand slam off (Brooks) Raley, and we were only a couple games out of the division when I was with Seattle. So that was kind of a surprise to me, too, when it happened. But I’m thankful Houston believed in me enough to go pitch for them and compete for a World Series.”

Did you take notice of Seattle’s drop-off after you got traded?

“Whether it’s additions or subtractions at any moment of the year, the front office sends a message whether directly or indirectly of what we’re trying to do,” said Graveman, adding that he received an array of text messages from ex-teammates who expressed support toward him but fury at the situation. “I’m not going to directly correlate that (the Mariners’ skid) to me; I would never do that. But I do understand that when moves are made — what (that message) sends through a clubhouse.”

To be fair, the Mariners were nine games above .500 when they traded Graveman, four games above .500 11 games later — but 18 games above .500 by season’s end. And though Toro never amounted to much, Smith did post a 2.00 ERA in 18 innings with the M’s that year.

The logic made sense from Dipoto’s standpoint: try to recoup something for a pending free agent whose trade value was likely as high as it was ever going to get. But that doesn’t change the gut punch the clubhouse endured or how posterity perceives the deal.

Even so, Graveman (2.67 ERA in 31 appearances this season) remains grateful to an organization that stuck with him when he had a benign tumor in his spine and helped transition him from low-end starter to lights-out reliever. He still enjoys playing at T-Mobile Park and cherishes his time with the Mariners — somber exit and all.

“With all the difficulties and the change, I think it just allowed me to really reflect and be thankful to play baseball,” Graveman said. “I grew really close toward some of the guys that were on that team, and I think that was a special couple years for me.”