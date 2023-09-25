The Mariners were greeted by fall weather when they arrived at T-Mobile Park with rain and cool temperatures.

Following a frustrating weekend at Globe Life Park, where they were swept in a critical three-game series, Mariners manager Scott Servais and the players tried to say and do all the right things leading up to the start of a three-game series against the Houston Astros, who are dealing with their own crisis.

While the Mariners may have had their AL West title hopes crushed over the weekend by the likely winner of the division, the Astros were getting swept at home by the Kansas City Royals, who have been battling it out with the Oakland Athletics for the worst record in baseball. In fact, the Astros have lost their last four series, including dropping two of three to the A’s in Houston and two of three to the Royals in Kansas City.

Who had a worse weekend?

“We are home,” Servais said. “This is what we signed up for, right? Big, meaningful games in September. So we’ve got them big, we’ve got them meaningful and our friends the Astros are in town. It should be a fun series. I’m sure both teams are disappointed with how their weekends went, but we are where we are. These games do mean a lot. I think both teams are ready to get after it.”

In the clubhouse before the Mariners’ pregame workout, J.P. Crawford was again burning sage to try to remove any bad vibes around the team. It’s something he did during the last homestand.

The efficacy of the ritual is yet to be determined. But it was successful in setting off smoke alarms in the clubhouse. Players all cheered when the alarms started going off and lights were flashing.

With three games against the Astros and four against the Rangers to close out the season, Seattle can play itself into the postseason or out of contention this week.

“It’s a great opportunity,” Servais said. “The journey to get here has been incredible, from the slow start to a scorching late July throughout the month of August and then now. That’s how baseball flows. I wish it was easier. I wish it was easier on fans, on coaches, on players. It’s not. That’s why we play as many games as we do. To get to where we ultimately want to get to, you’ve got to beat the teams in front of you. Fortunately, we get to play them.”