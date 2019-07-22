Maybe all Mariners starter Marco Gonzales needed was a lead.

The left-hander struggled early, then completely turned things around after Austin Nola’s three-run homer put Seattle ahead and the Mariners went on to 7-3 victory over the Texas Rangers on Monday night at T-Mobile Park.

It certainly looked bleak early for Gonzales. He was down 2-0 with one out in the top of the second inning with the bases loaded. Having allowed hits to six of the first 10 hitters he had faced, it looked as though he could be headed for an early exit.

But he struck out Danny Santana, then got Elvis Andrus to line out on the 12th pitch of the at-bat to escape further damage.

Nola inflicted some big-time damage on Texas in the bottom of the second. With runners on first and second with two outs, he lined the first pitch he saw just over the left-field fence, giving the Mariners and Gonzales a 3-2 lead.

Gonzales looked like a new man with the lead, retiring 13 consecutive hitters before a two-out single in the sixth inning. By then, he had a 6-2 lead — Mallex Smth hit a two-run single in the fourth inning and J.P. Crawford had a run-scoring single in the sixth — and the Mariners were well on their way to a victory.

Gonzales went seven innings, allowing the two runs on seven hits. He struck out four and walked none. He threw 111 pitches, with 81 of them being strikes.

Advertising

It could have been even better had it not been for some bad luck in the first inning when Texas took a 1-0 lead with help from a fan wearing a Rangers jersey. The fan took the third out away from Kyle Seager by getting his glove over the third baseman’s glove on a ball hit just into the stands. Given a reprieve, Hunter Pence hit a run-scoring single.

Still, Gonzales rebounded nicely from his worst start in seven weeks. He allowed six runs in six innings last week in a 9-2 defeat against Oakland, but before that had gone six consecutive starts without allowing more than three runs in any of them.

Meanwhile, it was a good night for the Mariners offense, which put up more than three runs for just the second time in nine games since the All-Star break, and Seager finished it off with a solo homer in the eighth.