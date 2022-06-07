Mariners manager Scott Servais said Tuesday that the benches-clearing incident Monday night with the Houston Astros was over.

But it wasn’t over for Major League Baseball.

Astros reliever Hector Neris, who hit Ty France in the ninth inning that caused the benches to clear and then threw behind Eugenio Suarez, was suspended by four games by MLB.

Neris, who can appeal his suspension, also received an undisclosed fine for “intentionally throwing at Eugenio Suárez of the Mariners in the area of the head while warnings were in place,” MLB said in a release.

Astros manager Dusty Baker received a one-game suspension and an undisclosed fine “for the intentional actions of Neris.”

Baker served his suspension Tuesday.

Servais and Houston coaches Joe Espada, Omar Lopez and Troy Snitker received undisclosed fines “for actions that contributed to causing the incident.”

Servais said he was ready to move on from the incident before the punishments were announced.

Advertising

“For me, last night is over,” Servais said. “We’ve got to focus on tonight’s game.”

Baker said Monday night that the “bad blood” went back to last year.

Last July, Dylan Moore hit a go-ahead grand slam against Houston and reliever Brooks Raley hit the next batter, J.P. Crawford. Raley was suspended for three games for the incident, and Baker was suspended one game.

Servais shrugged off Baker’s comments.

“Things happen in a course of a game,” he said. “Players do things and we all react and get tied up in the emotion of the things. … I’ve got a ton of respect for Dusty. He’s one of the best managers of all time. No issues and it’s over. We play the game tonight and go forward.”