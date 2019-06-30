HOUSTON – Seattle is still having trouble beating Houston. The Mariners scored once in the first inning and that was it in a 6-1 loss to the Astros on Sunday afternoon.

In being swept in a three-game weekend series at Minute Maid Park, the Mariners have lost four consecutive overall and have lost nine of 10 games to the Astros this season.

J.P. Crawford hit the sixth pitch of the game off Gerrit Cole for a home run into the Astros bullpen in right-center field. Crawford’s homer traveled 399 feet and was the Mariners’ 150th of the season, 47th in June.

That was pretty much all of the offense for the Mariners. Domingo Santana had two of the six hits for the Mariners. But Santana, who leads the American League with 62 RBI, struck out in a critical juncture to end the eighth inning. Santana was called out on strikes with Mallex Smith on second and Crawford on first in what at the time was a two-run game.

Aside from Crawford’s third home run of the season, Cole (8-5) was dominant. The right-hander allowed five hits (four singles) and struck out 10 against only one walk.

The Astros jumped on Marco Gonzales (9-7) for two first-inning runs on Yordan Alvarez’s two-run double. Gonzales limited the damage by retiring the next three batters, two by strikeouts, stranding runners at second and third.

Gonzales leads the majors in percentage of pitches put into play according to Statcast, entering Sunday having had 22.0 percent of his pitches put into play. In five innings, the left-hander allowed three runs and six hits with five strikeouts and three walks.

Alvarez drove in the first three runs for Houston, which completed its eighth sweep of the season and second against Seattle. Houston scored three runs in the eighth off Mike Wright. Jake Marisnick drove in two with a single.

The Mariners are off on Monday before hosting series with St. Louis and Oakland prior to the All-Star break.

