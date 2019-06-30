HOUSTON – The Mariners got their first look at Houston’s Yordan Alvarez on Sunday. They’ve seen Gerrit Cole, who in his previous start against Seattle this season struck out 11.

Sunday at Minute Maid Park, Cole struck out 10 and Alvarez provided the power in the Astros’ 6-1 victory, leaving the Mariners their ninth defeat in 10 games against Houston in 2019 and extending Seattle’s overall losing streak to four games.

“Certainly we respect them. Fear them, we do not,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said. “Our guys get good at-bats, very competitive games here. We’re one swing or one big hit away from getting over the hump and winning a couple of these games. And we will.

“The experience our guys are getting right now is very valuable. For the most part, we’re right in all these ballgames.”

The five-run differential Sunday was decisively different than Friday and Saturday when the Astros had 10th-inning walk-off victories in each game.

There wasn’t as much suspense Sunday. Seattle scored its lone run when J.P. Crawford homered on the game’s sixth pitch, sending the ball 399 feet into the Houston bullpen in right-center field for the team’s 150th homer of the season, 47th in June.

But Alvarez’s two-run double in the last of the first off Marco Gonzales (9-7) would be all the scoring the Astros would need. Especially the way Cole (8-5) was pitching and the rookie Alvarez was hitting.

Alvarez went 2 for 3 and drove in the first three runs for the Astros, who completed their eighth sweep of the season and second against Seattle. Houston scored three runs in the eighth off Mike Wright. Jake Marisnick drove in two of those runs with a single.

Domingo Santana had two of the six hits for the Mariners (37-51). But Santana, who leads the American League with 62 RBI, struck out at a critical juncture to end the eighth inning. Santana was called out on strikes on a pitch thrown by Ryan Pressly with Mallex Smith on second and Crawford on first in what at the time was a two-run game.

Aside from Crawford’s third home run of the season, Cole was dominant with his lively fastball and his best pitch might be his curveball. The right-hander, who was named to the American League All-Star team Sunday, allowed five hits (four singles) and only one walk over his seven innings. His 10 strikeouts improved his league-leading total to 161.

Gonzales tried to match up with the experienced Astros (53-32). After a spotty first inning that took 34 pitches to complete, Gonzales allowed only one more run over his five innings. He gave up six hits with five strikeouts and three walks.

“I enjoy facing these guys, look forward to it because they are very competitive, they have a great game plan against every pitcher they face,” Gonzales said. “I love the chess match against them.”

In his 10 road starts this season, the left-handed Gonzales has posted a 3.09 ERA over 58 2/3 innings, ranking 10th in the league. But the Astros jumped on Gonzales early in the two-run first on Alvarez’s double and had runners on second and third with no outs. Gonzales, though, limited the damage by retiring the next three batters, two by strikeouts.

“They were very patient against Marco,” Servais said. “They know Marco likes to live on the edges and they were taking a lot of pitches early and grinding through some at-bats, to get his pitch count up. I thought Marco did a great job keeping us in the ballgame.”

Alvarez, who became the first player to record at least seven home runs and 16 RBI over his first 12 career games since 1920, proved to be a tough out for Gonzales, as he is for most pitchers since making his major-league debut June 9.

“He’s not like a normal lefty I face,” Gonzales said. “He put good wood on every ball I threw and really, just trying to keep him in the yard.

“The balls he’s hitting, if he gets anything underneath him, they’re out. He was on every pitch and we’re trying to keep him on the ground.”

As Alvarez, Crawford, 24, is another young player making an impact. With his first-inning home run, Crawford has reached base safely in 30 of his past 33 games.

“I knew he was going to come fastball,” said Crawford, who walked in the eighth. “So I geared up, just try to hit it right up the middle. He’s supplying all the power, and I was on time and I got the head out and success happened.”

Jose Altuve collected three of Houston’s 12 hits.

Seattle second baseman Dee Gordon sat out the game with a strained quad he sustained scoring from third Saturday.

The Mariners are off Monday before being at home for series with St. Louis and Oakland before to the All-Star break.