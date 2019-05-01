One month, more or less, is now in the books for the Mariners, and it might be time to re-assess the re-assessment of what is possible for this Mariners team.

You know, from the pending doom of an offseason in which the bulk of last year’s contending ballclub was shipped out, to the euphoria of the 13-2 start that gob smocked just about everyone.

Now reality is settling back in. You knew a course correction was coming, a regression to the mean, and it is upon us. If you look at the 22-game span that ended with the combined 29-2 thrashing by the Rangers over the weekend, you’ll find the Mariners winning six, losing six, winning three, losing three, winning two, losing two.

That’s the very symmetrical definition of a .500 team, which might be a better reckoning of where the Mariners should, or at least could, be than the two extremes. The pattern was broken on Tuesday with a 6-5 loss to the Cubs that made the Mariners 5-12 since that six-game winning streak stirred grandiose hopes and dreams.

We know a few things about them now, with roughly 20 percent of the season in the books. They can knock the ball all over the yard, but they can also butcher a ground or fly ball like the outtakes of a dystopic Tom Emanski video. The bullpen is just as problematic as we thought it would be. The rotation, excluding Marco Gonzales, is up and down.

In other words, it’s a flawed team with maybe a bit more upside than originally thought. The real drama, and the highest future hopes, are still hiding down on the farm in places like Tacoma, Little Rock and Charleston.

When asked his assessment of the season’s opening stretch, which actually began on March 20-21 in Tokyo with a sweep of Oakland, manager Scott Servais said, “Overall, very, very positive. I’m extremely excited about the direction we’re headed. I think we’ve got off to a pretty good start. There have been some rough days in there, which we knew was going to happen, and there have been some very, very good days. Probably even to the point where we’ve been more productive offensively than we thought.”

There was, of course, no way the Mariners could keep up the unreal production with which they began the season, and they haven’t. But heading into Tuesday’s game with the Cubs, the Mariners still led the majors in runs, homers and total bases, and were second in doubles, slugging percentage and OPS.

And that’s after a collective downturn that has seen the M’s put up a .695 OPS over the last 15 games (in which they went 5-10) since April 12, the last time the team OPS was over .900.

A lot of early over-achievers have hit the skids simultaneously. Through the weekend, Daniel Vogelbach was hitting .211 in his last 13 games after peaking at .424; Tim Beckham was hitting .212 over his last 19 after peaking at .410; Edwin Encarnacion was hitting .161 over his last 15 after peaking at .365; Jay Bruce had a .639 OPS over his last 12 after peaking at .972; Mitch Haniger was hitting .224 over his last 19, Ryon Healy .195 over his last 25, and Domingo Santana .174 over his last 11.

You get the picture. But seasons have their ebbs and flows, and the Mariners have shown they are capable of scoring runs in bunches. Servais is fully aware that the defense has to improve dramatically. Bringing in Braden Bishop to replace the massively struggling Mallex Smith in center should help on both sides of the equation, and the eventual return of Kyle Seager to play third and arrival of J.P. Crawford to play short will help stabilize the defense.

In the meantime, we’ll keep finding out more about this team. I have a feeling much of it won’t be pleasant, at least in the short term. They’re at the beginning of a rugged 18-game stretch against the Cubs, Indians, Yankees, Red Sox, A’s and Twins that should reveal much, though Servais isn’t looking at it that way.

“It’s such a long season,’’ he said. “If we’re in a playoff hunt and it’s the middle of August and I’m looking at that schedule, yeah, I think it would tell us a lot. I’m not really reading too much into it.

“If we catch the ball, there’s a good chance we’re going to score runs and I like our chances.”

Servais declared that his one — and really only — goal is to keep getting better as a team. That’s as good a way as any to judge this season – cumulative improvement and a sense, at the end, that better times are truly ahead.

There’s no question that the Mariner personnel is going to change dramatically as the year goes along. The players we thought would be on the trading block – Bruce, Encarnacion, Beckham, Dee Gordon, Mike Leake and a few others – still are. And Jerry Dipoto still thrives on the wheeling and dealing.

Servais, however, said he has never changed his assessment of what’s possible this season, not during the peaks and not during the valleys. Such equanimity is hard to summon, though.

“You guys tend to change yours,’’ he said. “(Fans) change theirs. But I never changed mine. My goal here was, how good can we get this team to be and get the most out of our players. Understanding that our roster was going to evolve a little bit as the season went on.

“We’ve certainly seen change in our bullpen. We have a new outfielder in there today. I’m sure you’ll continue to see change. And as those players join us, can we get those guys as comfortable and get them to contribute as quick as possible? If that happens, then we’re doing a good job and we’re getting better.

“I’m not going to try to tie it to wins and losses. I think we’re a better team now than when we started in Japan. I feel very strongly about that. Now, we’ve made more errors than I thought we’d make. But we’ve had a lot of good surprises as well.”

The first two weeks qualified as a shock more than a surprise. But the Mariners can only live off that for so long. As the season grinds on, they’re drifting closer to being who we thought they were.