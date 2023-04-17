Folks back home in Wisconsin are taking notice of Jarred Kelenic’s momentous breakthrough with the Mariners early this season.

One noted baseball enthusiast in Wisconsin has been particularly thrilled.

“My dad watches all of Jarred’s at-bats,” Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Monday afternoon, sitting in the visitors’ dugout at T-Mobile Park before a three-game series against the Mariners.

“He’s always texting Tom (Jarred’s dad) about Jarred’s at-bats. So I know my dad’s a big fan of Jarred, absolutely.”

The Kelenics and Counsells have been close for years.

One of Craig Counsell’s sons, Jack, plays on a travel-ball team with Jarred’s younger bother, JT. The coach of that team is … Tom Kelenic.

Craig Counsell’s father, John, often travels on the road with his grandson and the travel-ball team. And, yes, it sounds like Jarred Kelenic’s time with the Mariners is often a topic of conversation.

Growing up in Waukesha, Wisconsin — a Milwaukee suburb — Jarred Kelenic, of course, rooted for the Brewers. Richie Sexson, Rickie Weeks, Prince Fielder and Ryan Braun were among his favorite players as a kid.

Advertising

As he enters this series against his childhood team, Kelenic is one of baseball’s hottest hitters. He carried a 10-game hitting streak into Monday night, a day after driving in the lone run in a 1-0 victory over Colorado and making a game-saving diving catch in right field.

Kelenic’s long-awaited breakthrough is no surprise to Craig Counsell, who remembers first hearing about the kid from Waukesha when Jarred was 14 or 15.

“This league is hard, man,” said Counsell, a Wisconsin native who has managed the Brewers since 2015. “Every organization gets very excited about their good young players, and then we want it to go perfect, right? Everybody wants it to go perfect. And it doesn’t go the same for everybody. Nobody’s timetable is the same and nobody’s journey is the same.

“But Jarred did really incredible things at a young age in the minor leagues. He was bound for success, and it’s going at its own pace. It’s just different for him. He’s still very young. So it’s not surprising to see him having success. He’s going to have a great career.”

Wisconsin, as a cold-weather state, has a limited track record of producing major-league ballplayers. Counsell and Mariners manager Scott Servais are among the few who had sustained major-league careers.

Jarred Kelenic and the Dodgers’ Gavin Lux — first-round draft picks in 2018 and 2016, respectively — have shown young Wisconsin players that it is possible.

Advertising

“Jarred and Gavin really were two players who come to mind for me that put youth Wisconsin baseball on everybody’s radar and got everybody excited,” Counsell said. “I think they brought attention to other kids and probably inspired some other kids to want to go after the dream, because you see kids from Wisconsin drafted in the first round and it’s like, ‘Oh, wow.’ Now, they’re special, and it’s not that easy, but it’s still inspiring.”

Haggerty in concussion protocol

Sam Haggerty was standing in front of his locker Monday afternoon when a few reporters approached.

“Oh, you want to talk to me?” Haggerty asked, looking up with a sly grin as he playfully crossed his eyes.

After a serious hit to his head during Friday’s game, the Mariners super-utility man was feeling good enough a few days later to make light of the injury.

Haggerty was diagnosed with a concussion Saturday after he made a diving stop on a ground ball at second base on Friday night.

“My head hit the ground like a basketball,” he said. “I got up and I was in a total fog, like the whole world had a glaze over it for about 60 to 90 seconds. I was fortunate we made a pitching change, because I would’ve felt uncomfortable for the next few pitches.”

Advertising

The Mariners placed him on the seven-day injured list on Monday (retroactive to Saturday).

Left-hander Marco Gonzales was activated off the paternity list in the corresponding move.

Haggerty, 28, said he was feeling better Monday and expects to be activated when he’s eligible at the end of the week. This, he said, was the first time he’s been diagnosed with a concussion.

“I feel much better today and I’ll be back out there in no time,” he said.

Injury updates

— Veteran utility player Dylan Moore (left oblique muscle strain) is scheduled to start a rehab assignment with Class AAA Tacoma on Tuesday. The Rainiers are scheduled to play host to El Paso for a six-game series.

— RHP Andres Munoz (right deltoid strain) continued to ramp up his throwing program with some long toss Monday and has reported no issues in the back of his throwing shoulder. He has said he expects to be activated when eligible on Sunday.