Exactly one year ago to the day, the Mariners had turned T-Mobile Park into a raucous celebration, wildly toasting the end of a playoff drought that had dragged on for two decades.

At one point that evening, manager Scott Servais, still soggy from his Champagne bath, took the microphone to address the ecstatic crowd and bellowed, “Let’s party!”

On Saturday, however, it was the Texas Rangers who exchanged hugs on the same field, and then took the festivities (and the Champagne) into the visiting clubhouse at T-Mobile Park, having clinched a playoff berth with their 6-1 victory over Seattle.

The Mariners, who firmly believed that they were on the cusp of a golden era of multiple playoff appearances and possibly even that ever-elusive title, are left to ponder where — and more important, how — it went off track in 2023. Their loss Saturday helped propel three teams into the playoffs, and the Mariners weren’t one of them, officially eliminated from the postseason. It was a bitterly disappointing ending to a season that once brimmed with promise.

Catcher Cal Raleigh, whose walk-off home run on this day a year ago will live on in the annals of Mariners lore, threw down the gauntlet to Seattle’s front office after the game. It was a surreal scene in the wake of the Mariners’ defeat, one about as diametrically opposed to their wild celebration in the same room as could be. Players sat stone-faced on couches in the clubhouse to watch the final two innings of the Houston-Arizona game, trying to will the Diamondbacks to victory.

It was not to be, however, and the already somber clubhouse turned deathly quiet when Seattle native Corbin Carroll struck out to squash Arizona’s hopes. At that precise moment, the Mariners had begun a new playoff drought.

Advertising

But Raleigh had some things he clearly wanted to get off his chest, and he was speaking for a vocal segment of the Mariners fan base — and perhaps many teammates as well — as he addressed the media in front of his locker.

“We have to become a better team,” he said. “Straight up. We’ve been right at this 90-win mark for a few years now. We’ve just got to get better. Something’s got to change. You know, I don’t think by any means we’re a bad team this year, but it’s not where we want to be. We want to get into the World Series. You want to make the playoffs every single year. And in order to do that, some things have to change, and it starts with the players here in the clubhouse.”

Raleigh added, “We’ve got to commit to winning, we have to commit to going and getting those players you see other teams going out [to get], going for it, getting big-time pitchers, getting big-time hitters. We have to do that to keep up. I think we’ve done a great job of growing some players here and within the farm system, but sometimes you have to buy, and that’s just the name of the game. We’ll see what happens this offseason. Hopefully we can add some players and become a better team.”

In the offseason, the only free agents the Mariners signed were AJ Pollock, Tommy La Stella and reliever Trevor Gott, as well as trading for Kolten Wong, and Teoscar Hernandez. Only Hernandez lasted through the season.

Raleigh then alluded to the celebrating Rangers, who can wrap up the AL West title with a win Sunday or a Houston loss, and how they bulked up on marquee free agents such as Corey Seager and Marcus Semien, among others.

Advertising

“You look over in the other locker room right there,” he said. “They’ve added more than anybody else, and you saw where it got them this year. There’s more than one way to skin a cat, that’s for sure. But going out and getting those big names, people who’ve done it, people who have been there, people who are leaders, people who have shown time and time again they can be successful in this league, is definitely what would help this clubhouse, would help this team, maybe help those little things that we need.”

After a glittering August that put them in firm control of a postseason berth, it all collapsed for the Mariners in September. And a final 10-game stretch against their closest rivals, keenly anticipated for weeks, turned into a massive anticlimax. The Mariners have gone 11-17 in September and 3-6 in the aforementioned stretch against Houston and Texas with one (now meaningless) game to play. They are 4-12 vs. playoff teams in September.

And though Raleigh is dead-on in his assessment of the need for the Mariners to be aggressive in pursuit of a talent upgrade, it was two of their most celebrated players who stumbled when the Mariners needed them most.

On Saturday, Luis Castillo had his second consecutive subpar start on this homestand, failing to get out of the third inning after pitching at least five in all 32 of his previous starts. And Julio Rodriguez continued his dreadful hitting down the stretch with an 0-for-4 night that included a weak pop fly when the Mariners had their one big threat, loading the bases with one out in the fifth. Rodriguez is 1 for 21 on this homestand and 4 for 33 (. 121) in these past nine games.

“I could have been better,” Rodriguez said. “There is no other way around it. I prepare, but it just didn’t happen for me.”

If the Mariners want to ascend next year, they need Rodriguez to evolve into a player who excels in clutch moments, which was a glaring weakness this year other than his torrid stretch in July and August.

Advertising

“We all know in these games at this time of the year that take on huge importance, you need your guys to step up and come through,” Servais said. “It’s not going to happen all the time. I think Julio has learned a ton this year from where the expectations were early in the season and the struggles he had there to get it flipped. He ended up putting together a really good season. Not a great season, I think, in his mind, but a really good season.

“But ultimately, it kind of comes down to the end. Do you have enough left in the tank? Can you control your emotions? Can you do the little things and not to get caught up in a big thing so much? Again, fantastic player, great kid, and he’s learning. He’s learning like a lot of our young players are.”

The Mariners now will soon fade into an offseason of regret after a year that ended not with a party, but rather with a clear message that it’s imperative to pay the price to get better.