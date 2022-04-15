As baseball celebrates the 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson’s historic breaking of the color barrier, it’s a reminder of how far the sport has come. It’s also a reminder of how far it still has to go.

Major League Baseball resumed its annual celebration of Robinson, who played his first game for the Brooklyn Dodgers on April 15, 1947, on Friday night. There were efforts to remember Robinson across baseball, including in Seattle where he was honored before the game.

Every player and coach in uniform wore Robinson’s No. 42, and plans were announced for a major update at the Pro Baseball Hall of Fame that should better frame the Black experience in the sport with Mariners Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. involved.

“It’s a great night for sports, but more important it’s a great night for society and the changes that Jackie Robinson allowed us all to make,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said before the game.

“The diversity in our game is what makes our game so special. And our game is diverse as any in my opinion. We have players from all over the world. Doesn’t really matter how big they are, how small they are, how fast or slow, whatever. Everybody can play baseball and the fact that Jackie was the first step out there to create the opportunity for everybody to play is pretty special.”

Yet there was also dismay that efforts in the last two decades to recognize the role of Black players and increase opportunities haven’t resulted in more African American athletes suiting up on the day they celebrated Robinson.

“Our numbers are down to like 6%,” said Dave Simms, the Mariners play-by-play announcer who’s the only Black TV broadcaster in baseball. “I mean, it used to be 17%, 18%, 19%, 20%. That’s not the case anymore. I can remember in ’71, the Pirates started an all Black and brown lineup. I don’t think anybody’s come close since.”

“How about this?” Simms adds. “We haven’t had an All-Star Black American catcher since Charles Johnson (of the Marlins) in 2002.”

Access — it’s expensive and requires specialized equipment and uniforms and extensive infrastructure — has been a problem with Black children unable to enter the sport. Specialization has also reduced the pool of potential players, who are discouraged to play multiple sports as they grow up.

Over time, we’ve learned the problem can’t really be solved at the MLB level. The change has to start bottom up with youth sports, supportive local governments and the involvement of Black coaches and volunteers.

“I wish I had an answer for it,” Simms said. “I’ve always said we’ve got to really sell the coolness factor of baseball. You’ve got to be smart. You’ve got to be physical. You’ve got to be athletic to play. It’s a beautiful sport with unbelievable traditions.”

One of those traditions is indoctrinating young players in the lore of the sport. Astros manager Dusty Baker never met Robinson, but his memory is filled of stories of the outfielder’s exploits on the field and his humanity off it that he picked up as a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers who grew up in Southern California.

“He was the guy that especially African Americans identified with,” Baker said. “Nine out of 10 African Americans were Dodgers fans.”

Baker counted off the names of a dozen Black players who spent time with him, making sure he understood whose shoulders he was standing on as he played and coached in the majors. The vibe’s just not the same in the modern game.

“It was a different time, a different era,” Baker said. “It seems like things were actually more accepted then, all the progress that we’ve made. We’ve made progress in a lot of areas and there are other areas that we haven’t made that much progress. So now we’ve got to regress to hopefully have some progress. And we’ve already regressed to me enough, so it’s time for some progress.”

The Pro Baseball Hall of Fame is making a little, announcing Friday that it will begin a two-year project to create a permanent exhibit that outlines Robinson’s legacy and the history of Black players in the sport. The exhibit, The New York Times reports, will replace the current one, “Ideals and Injustices,” which was installed in 1997.

The advisory board for the project will include Griffey and other Black former players, including Dave Winfield, Barry Larkin, Dave Stewart and Adam Jones. Former Mariners infielder Dee Strange-Gordon, now with the Nationals, also may participate. The Hall of Fame, located in Cooperstown, New York, also plans to hire a curator for the project who is a person of color or has special expertise in the history of Black players.

“The biggest thing is that so much more history has been researched, revealed, unearthed — and this is American history,” Winfield told the Times. “Of course it’s baseball history, but baseball is an integral part of America. You hear many times now that people are trying to erase or whitewash history, and that’s not good. It’s very important that worthy people can take their place and be recognized.”

Hometown All-Stars: The Mariners announced the start of a new program to recognize community members who’ve helped underrepresented communities in the Puget Sound area. Bookie Gates, a standout athlete at Garfield High School in Seattle and Washington State, was honored for founding Baseball Beyond Borders, a program that helps boys and girls from underrepresented communities play baseball and softball, receive life skills training and prepare for college and careers.