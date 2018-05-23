Miranda throws six innings and Vincej drove in three runs.
A strong start from left-hander Ariel Miranda and a three-RBI day for shortstop Zach Vincej lifted the Tacoma Rainiers to a 5-4 victory over the El Paso Chihuahuas on Wednesday afternoon at Cheney Stadium.
Miranda (5-0) allowed two runs on eight hits in six innings with three strikeouts and no walks.
The Rainiers scored four runs in the fourth inning on a two-run single by Mike Marjama and two-run double by Vincej.
Tacoma improved to 9-3 in day games.
