Ariel Miranda allowed four hits in seven innings and Gordon Beckham hit a three-run homer to lift the Tacoma Rainiers to an 8-3 victory over visiting Albuquerque at Cheney Stadium on Thursday.
Miranda took a no-hitter into the fifth before Derrik Gibson tripled.
Miranda allowed two runs and struck out five.
Tacoma’s Mike Marjama (3 for 4) homered, doubled, drove in two runs and scored two runs. Ian Miller also had two hits. Taylor Motter had an RBI double and Zach Vincej scored two runs.
